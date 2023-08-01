Administratör
2023-08-01
We are looking for an administrative assistant to provide excellent support to customers Legal team in Stockholm. This is a very dynamic and nimble organization with lots to do. You will play an important part in the effectiveness of the team. Above all, your work will impact the way the world experiences music.
Mission: starting from 21 August 2023 and ending on 30 June 2024.
Fulltime, 40h/v
Location:Stockholm office at Regeringsgatan.
As a consultant at Randstad, you are employed by us and work for one of our clients. You have the same benefits with Randstad as with any other employer with a collective agreement and benefits such as a wellness grant, occupational health care, insurances and discounts on gym memberships. In addition, you are offered a range of career opportunities. You get the chance to experience different company cultures and to gain experience from different industries, which helps you in developing your skills and building a well-rounded CV. The position can include many contacts and hence, it is important that you have a good ability to cooperate with others and good skills in communication. As a person, we see that you are driven and used to work independently. If you are looking for an employer that offers different assignments and new contacts, then you will enjoy being part of Randstad.
Ansvarsområden
What you'll do:
Organize, plan and prepare team meetings including presentation decks, agenda and minutes
Participate in the organization and operational management of internal team projects
Updating, proofreading and formatting of documents and other related tasks
Administration such as expense reporting and invoices, booking travels, ordering gifts, and organizing team events
Managing, filing and organizing files and documents as needed
Assisting with legal contract & other signature requests
Routing legal correspondence (physical and digital) and routing legal escalations to correct members of legal teamKvalifikationer
Who you are:
Experienced from working as a team coordinator, assistant or similar; experience from a law firm or in-house legal department is a bonus
Experienced in working in a fast paced dynamic and international environment
Fluent in both written and spoken English
Comfortable with the Microsoft Office Suite, as well as GSuite (Google Docs, Gmail, Google Calendar)
Highly organized with a keen eye for detail
Highly dedicated, initiating and not hesitant to challenge in a constructive way
Skilled in relationship building with a high sense of integrity
An empathic and standout colleague who does not hesitate to help out wherever neededOm företaget
