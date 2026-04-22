AD Sales Specialist - Level 4
MultiMind Holding AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos MultiMind Holding AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Upplands Väsby
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for an AD Sales Specialist - Level 4 - for the world's leading search engine company in Stockholm. This role focuses on owning strategic client relationships, driving revenue growth, and delivering high-impact advertising solutions. You will act as a trusted advisor to key clients, leading business planning, sales strategy, and execution across multiple markets.
This is the consultant assignment starting ASAP until February 2027.
JOB DESCRIPTION:
Own one or more customer relationships, as the point of contact for joint business plan development, sales strategy development, pitching, customer relationship growth, and opportunity sizing.
Fully own opportunities and strategic pitches, and drive activation plans independently. Plan for and achieve revenue targets expected for the team.
Contribute to scoping of customer strategy, managing priorities related to account planning and multi-quarter pipeline.
Responsibilities under the direction of Google Manager
Account planning- Develop strategies and tactics for creating account plans in collaboration with internal stakeholders and adjust plans as appropriate.
Build ad knowledge- Continuously build knowledge and stay current in the advertising environment and competitive landscape through required training and other resources, with the goal of becoming a thought leader.
Customer relationship growth- Serve as a strategic partner to one or more customers to build, grow, and maintain high impact and long-lasting relationships with customers by understanding the clients opportunities and challenges. Share point of view on industry insights, consumer trends, and Google best practices to help strengthen and grow relationships.
Customer relationship management for AE/AM roles- Serve as a strategic partner to one or more customers to manage and analyze customer interactions and data to improve customer service relationships, assist in customer retention, and drive sales growth.
Joint business plan ownership- Create and own joint business plans for one or more customers based upon client business objectives to help create deeper relationships with key stakeholders, and ensure progress is being made against revenue goals.
Navigate Google for customers- Act as the first point of contact for one or more customers/agencies around all key areas (e.g., training, product enhancement, global/regional campaigns). Drive cross-functional effort to identify, escalate, and solve customer issues.
Network and communications- Develop a network with multiple functions locally. Help identify opportunities to collaborate internally to strengthen internal communication.
Opportunity sizing- Help identify revenue and growth opportunities within the market and customer. Effectively coordinate with internal stakeholders to determine and drive the sales, revenue growth, potential of opportunities, and marketing efficiency, as well as the incremental investment recommended to achieve customer business outcomes. Pitching Help craft and deliver solutions to customers and agencies to achieve customer business objectives and drive revenue growth for Google.
Sales analytics interpretation- Draw interpretable insights from deep dives and data analysis, provide data-driven strategic and tactical recommendations to customers, partner teams, and leadership based on analyses, and utilize insights to influence others and drive change.
Sales strategy development- Help identify customer business objectives and set sales strategies for specific markets and customers in collaboration with internal partners (e.g., account managers, product specialists) based on research and understanding of the customer.
Share best practices and feedback- Drive sharing and scaling of successes, opportunities for improvement, best practices, and learnings internally and externally as appropriate (e.g., case studies, industry events, training contributions). ---
SKILLS/EXPERIENCE/EDUCATION:
Consultative skills
Customer conversations
Customer research
Data-driven analysis and reporting
Google sales tools
Industry knowledge
Operations management strategy
Opportunity and pipeline management
Persuasion skills
Sales acumen
Sales/partnership strategy and techniques
Situational leadership
Stakeholder management strategy Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MultiMind Holding AB
(org.nr 556618-3686), https://www.multimind.se/
111 22 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
MultiMind Bemmaning AB Kontakt
Rekryteringskonsult
Neha Redkar neha.redkar@multimind.se +46708152562 Jobbnummer
9869858