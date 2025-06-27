Acoustic Engineer
The opportunity
Do you want to enable the green energy transition, and together with colleagues meet the world's needs for sustainable, flexible and insecure energy?
In your work you will be part of HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) business unit that is a part of Hitachi Energy's division and is in Ludvika. The unit develops, manufactures and sells DC transmission systems on a global market. Hitachi Energy's developed HVDC technology is used to transmit electricity over long distances and for power transmission via submarine cables, thus enabling stability cooperation between grids, sea-based wind power and more.
Are you interested in combining acoustic analysis with high voltage (hundreds of kV) and high power (GW) topics together with common sense? You will be analysing noise propagation, suggesting and specifying mitigations on equipment and plant level and supporting the organization in the acoustic area as well as maintaining an overall plant perspective in large scale projects, all in a highly international environment. Then maybe you should consider becoming part of our team at HVDC!
How you'll make an impact
Evaluating acoustics through calculations, modelling and 3D simulations of noise propagation.
You will be working in a multidisciplinary technical environment where mechanical, climate and electrical considerations are necessary as well as cost and quality.
Convert theoretical results into reality in actual design suggestions in cooperation with equipment and civil construction responsible.
Be part of constant improvement activities to make sure we stay competitive also for the future.
Interpret requirements and available data to evaluate best way forward from financial and technical point of view.
Support our business units in the acoustic area.
Perform on site measurements to verify calculations and fulfillment of requirements
Your background
We are looking for Doctor or Master of Science in acoustics or similar experience.
Experience from soundPLAN or similar acoustic modelling software is a merit.
You can be fresh out of university or have long experience - we are interested in all kinds of people.
Even though you have a degree in acoustics you also have a keen interest in, or understanding of, other areas like mechanics, climate, and electrical aspects in order to combine acoustic knowledge with the requirements on our delivery.
Prior experience in any of the technical areas is beneficial but not a demand, your personality and interest are of high importance.
As a person you are a positive, problem-solving individual with the attitude that everything is possible to do in a team. You will work in a team where being able to take responsibility and willingness to learn are key features.
A general interest in technology is needed to be a good fit in this position. The goal is to have cost-effective solutions while fulfilling all requirements. Common sense and understanding of practical aspects is beneficial.
You should ideally like working in a multicultural environment and be able to express yourself written and spoken in English.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
