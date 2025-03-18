Accounting Manager to Samsung
2025-03-18
Job Description
Are you an experienced accounting professional looking to take the next step in your career? Do you want to lead a high-performing team in a global, fast-paced environment? Samsung is looking for an Accounting Manager to drive financial excellence, ensure compliance, and lead continuous improvements within their accounting and financial controlling team.
As Accounting Manager, you will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of their accounting and financial controlling function. You will lead a team of five professionals, ensuring financial integrity, compliance with IFRS and Swedish GAAP, and driving efficiency through digitalization and automation. You will report to the Finance Director and collaborate with key stakeholders across the business.
Key Responsibilities
Financial Reporting & Compliance: Ensure accurate and timely financial reporting, including month-end closing, statutory reporting, and balance sheet reconciliations.
Regulatory Compliance: Oversee adherence to IFRS, Swedish GAAP, Samsung Global Policies, and local regulations.
Process Improvement: Drive automation, efficiency, and best practices within accounting and financial controlling.
Audit & Risk Management: Lead internal controls, risk assessments, and support external audits.
Budgeting & Forecasting: Provide insights on overhead costs and support financial planning.
Stakeholder Management: Act as a key liaison between finance, business control, and senior management.
Leadership & Team Development: Coach, mentor, and develop the accounting team to ensure high performance.
Collaboration: Work closely with Samsung's European and global finance teams, as well as overseeing the outsourced Shared Service Center in Bucharest.
Qualifications You have an academic degree in Business Administration, Accounting, finance or related field.
You have minimum 5-10 years of work experience as Finance Manager.
You have experience from international, global companies and used to different reporting lines to EHQ, HQ etc.
You have experience running annual audit.
You have tax competence on finance manager level.
You are fluent in English, both oral and written.
You have produced budgets up to multi-millions.
Personal Qualities
With proven leadership experience, you have the ability to develop and inspire a team. Your expertise in process automation and digitalization enables you to drive efficiency and innovation. With strong analytical skills and a problem-solving mindset, you excel at tackling complex financial challenges. Additionally, your excellent communication skills and stakeholder management experience allow you to collaborate effectively across all levels of the organization.
Company DescriptionEverything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company's survival. As we have done over 80 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success. As an employee, you will have an integral part in ensuring we stay on top of the market and continue to enrich and simplify the consumers' lives. #DoWhatYouCant
When you join JobBustersAs a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us, and we therefore offer you as an employee Corporate Health Care to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
