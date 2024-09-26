Accounting Manager
2024-09-26
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At Stegra, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn'tperfectlyalign with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in ourrapidlygrowingbusiness.Accounting Manager
We're seeking a skilled Accounting Managerto join our team in Boden!You willbe responsible for the accounting of the Boden Group entities and work closely with the accountants and accounts payable.In this role, you will be a crucial part of the build-up of the finance function in the Bodenentity. You will also be involved in the transition process from K3 to IFRS as part of the development of the financial reporting, which will offer an exciting opportunity for you to develop your skills and knowledge in this area.
Also as we develop the operations the accounting function and applicable accounting standards will develop with it and you will in your role as Finance Manager have the possibility to implement and set ways of working.
You would report to the Head of Accounting and Financial Controlbased in Boden.All the accounting processes arecoordinated inside ourERP system,NetSuite, and we use Capego for our account reconciliations.
Responsibilities:
Monthly and yearlyclosing with full balance sheet and income statement for the groups entities.
Ensure that a correct reservation is made for accrued expenses regardinginvoices that have not been notarized/received before the end of themonth.
Ensure proper booking of salaries and related expenses.
Monthly reconciliation and explanation of all balance sheet accounts.
Tax calculations and VAT andtax declarations to Tax Authority, management of tax audits.
Ensure proper documentation of processes and improvement of the same.
Statistic information to stakeholders.
Archiving in compliance with statutory requirements.
Qualifications:
We believe that you have about 5-10 years of experience working in finance. Youspeak Swedish and English fluently.Since a lot is happening right now here at Stegra, you need to be a structured andflexible person.To be successful in this role, we assume that you have good computer skills,especially in Excel. Furthermore, we see that you have:
Good knowledge of the Swedish and English languages, both orally and inwriting.
A degree in accounting, finance, or a related field.
Good organisational and initiative skills.
Is used to working both independently and in teams.
Good knowledge of accounting principles, tax regulations, and financial reporting standards.
Excellent attention to detail and accuracy.
About us:
Stegra is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that Stegra's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Ersättning
