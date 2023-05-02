Accountant Senior
2023-05-02
Job Description
Our amazing client within Fintech is looking for a senior Accountant. To continue driving the business and following the local regulations and requirements, the client's Controllership team is looking for a Senior Accountant to provide support to the team during a period of change.
As Senior Accountant, you will play an important role in helping drive on-going projects, relating to the Payments/Hardware products and VAT/Compliance. You will also help support with the preparation of Annual Reports for entities in Sweden and Norway, and with VAT reporting in Poland, Sweden, Norway, and UK.
Qualifications
• You have an academic degree.
• You have 5+ years' experience from a similar role.
• You are fluent in Swedish and excellent in business English, oral and writing skills.
• You have ability to proficiently use Microsoft Office software tools, especially advanced MS Excel skills.
• You have experience with audit procedures and compliance requirements in Sweden and Norway.
• Extensive use of SAP & SAP BW is an advantage
• Experience of VAT Reporting within EU is an advantage
• A proven track record at similarly fluid medium/large-size technology, e-commerce or financial institutions would be a plus.
When you join JobBusters
Personal qualities
Our client is a fast-paced company, as the Senior Accountant you need to be on your toes and work cross functional to partner with all the right stakeholders, solve problems and ensure regular review and controls of the monthly financial reports performed in time. This role requires a person who is comfortable with change and able to lead projects autonomously.
Admission and Application
Full time position, 40 hours per week. The position will start as soon as possible, and the assignment is expected to run until 2023-12-31, with possible extension. For this assignment you will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant at our client. Remote or hybrid is possible. To get hands on training you can work from the office to sit with the team. Submit your application in English today, as interviews are ongoing.
