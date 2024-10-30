Accountant needed!
Are you ready to join an innovative company dedicated to building a better future? An exciting and impactful role awaits if you have experience in a similar position. Keep reading to find out more!
About the position
On behalf of our client, Perido is looking for an Accountant. Our client is a successful and fast-growing electric car company. The role is one out of a total of five accountants working with central accounting. This position is placed in Gothenburg.
Your daily tasks
As an Accountant, you will play a key role in supporting accurate and efficient financial reporting and compliance. This role requires strong attention to detail, proactive problem-solving, and the ability to work both independently and collaboratively.
Your main responsibilities will include:
Process manual GL postings and perform monthly account reconciliations
Reconcile and resolve intercompany transactions
Prepare and submit VAT filings
Assist with Group Accounting and other reporting requirements
Reporting Adhoc tasks and investigations within the accounting area
Your characteristics
We see that you bring valuable experience from a relevant role, providing you with a solid foundation for success in this position. You excel at turning questions into solutions with your strong problem-solving skills and analytical mindset. Additionally, you don't hesitate to take initiative when you see an opportunity for improvement. Finally, you enjoy working both independently and as part of a team.
Are you the one we are waiting for?
We look forward to reading your application!
Qualifications:
Formal finance education
Good experience in accounting according to K3
Experience in periodic closings
Fluent in English, both spoken and written
Meritorious
Experience with SAP
Experience of accounting in SOX environment
Contract type and hours
Full-time consulting assignment until 2025-05-31. Start 2024-12-01.
Application
Please apply on our website perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Click on the apply button in the job ad and fill in your information and attach your CV. We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible as selection is ongoing. Note that certain information regarding the assignment and/or the client company may have been deliberately disclosed from the advertisement. If your profile matches what we are looking for, the responsible recruiter will give you all the information you need.
The recruiter responsible for this position is Linn Willberg, you can reach her via linn.willberg@perido.se
. You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our recruitment communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 34888 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status.
About Perido
Why are we called Perido? It is from the Latin word Peridoneus which means "well matched". Matching our consultant's competence and career focus with our clients' needs is what we do best! Perido is a consulting and recruitment company in the white-collar sector that helps you to the next step in your career and our vision is for everyone to thrive and be engaged at work. We have grown steadily since the start in 2003 and have over 1500 employees across the country, of which about fifty works at our offices in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you become an important part of our organization and you grow together with us by strengthening our clients' organizations with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
