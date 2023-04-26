Accountant - Purchase To Payment
2023-04-26
Job Description
We are now looking for an Accountant PtP (Purchase to Payment) to our client in Lund. You will be part of the Finance Operations Hub, team of 45 professionals. The Hub provides finance operation services to all Nordic entities within the Group.
In this role, you will focus on operational excellence in the delivery of PtP-process responsibilities. You will build a deep knowledge of the outputs required and ways of working to deliver these. You will have the vast opportunity to apply your analytical knowledge in bringing improvements to daily operations.
Your daily tasks may include:
• Work in a pooling team together with 4 persons and mainly handle the Nordic- and TSA companies.
• Handle VIM, Vendor invoice Management, for their supplier invoices.
• Have daily contact with their outsourcing partner.
• Monitor and manage accounts payables balances supporting collection from internal and external suppliers.
• Reconcile GR/IR account.
• Initiate, adopt and drive continuous improvement through deployment of modern tools or methods: automation, analytics, data modeling.
• Be the team-player within PtP team in providing world class service to our stakeholders.
Company Description
Our customer is a multinational packaging industry company originally founded in Sweden. Here, people work actively to develop solutions and techniques in order to constantly be at the forefront of their industry.
About JobBusters
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
Qualifications
• You have an academic degree in Business administration or similar.
• You have experience in Purchase to Payment (PtP), Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable.
• You have great skills in Excel.
• You are fluent in English, both written and oral.
• Meritorious: Working experience in SAP.
When you join JobBusters
As a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us and we offer, among other things, a digital solution that helps our employees find tools to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Personal qualities
To succeed in the role as an Accountant you have strong analytical skills. You are structured, efficient, and organized.
Admission and Application
Full time position, 40 hours per week. The position will start in June, and the assignment is expected to run until 2024-02-29, with possible extension. For this assignment you will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant at our client in Lund. Please note, A drug test needs to be performed before assignment starts. Submit your application in English today, as interviews are ongoing.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-25
Johanna Johnsson johanna.johnsson@jobbusters.se +46 72 188 33 99
7703965