Account Payable Specialist Consultant
NXT Interim Stockholm AB / Ekonomiassistentjobb / Stockholm Visa alla ekonomiassistentjobb i Stockholm
2024-01-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NXT Interim Stockholm AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Purpose of the job
Ensure timely and correct posting/payment of vendor invoices and internally travel expenses in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles and appropriate verification of expense.Key Accountabilities
Support our Shared Service Center in Romania for them to be able to post invoices timely and correct
in alignment with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles and tax regulations
Support local employees in settlement of travel expenses
Eliminate open items
Monthly closing activities
Manual bank payments and related postings
Travel expense- and company card administration
Develop and improve existing ways of working
Job scope
Be involved in different projects connected to the finance department
Monthly closing procedure
Qualifications Required
College degree in accounting or equivalent level of accounting qualification
Fluent (written and spoken) English and Swedish
Easy to adapt new systems
Experience from working with SAP (FI module)
Deep knowledge of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles
Deep knowledge of handling of VAT and deductible/non-deductible cost and in the Nordic countries
Experience of managing larger data in Excel (Minimum vlookup and pivot functions, managing macros is a big plus)
Experience
At least 3 years' recent experience from similar job in an international company
Skills Attributes
Structured
Self-driven
Accurate
Flexible easy to communicate with
Ability to cooperate
Strong sense of responsibility
Self-control
Empowerment
Analytical
Proactive
Note: This job description summarizes the main aspects of the job, but does not cover all the duties that the jobholder may be required to perform. This document is intended to enhance understanding between the Manager and the employee and may be amended as the job/business needs require.
Does this sound like an exciting role for you?
Apply today and we'll tell you more. We require an application, including a CV that matches our client's requirements. Selection and interviews are ongoing, so don't wait with your application as we may need to supplement with more information and the application period is short.
NXT Interim and NXT Recruitment are niche and innovative companies operating in the consulting and recruitment industry. We operate within HR, IT, Finance, Sales, and Marketing and have 20 years of experience in the industry. We offer our consultants benefits such as health insurance, remote workplaces, and several other perks that enhance their everyday lives. We apply collective agreements for project employment. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NXT Interim Stockholm AB
(org.nr 559277-4078), http://nxtinterim.se/ Kontakt
Annika Svanström annika.svanstrom@nxtinterim.se Jobbnummer
8384724