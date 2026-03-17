Account Executive - New business
Quinyx AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Quinyx AB i Stockholm
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige
Account Executive - New business About the role
As an Account Executive for Sweden, you will be responsible for selling an AI-Driven Quinyx SaaS Workforce Management system that simplifies scheduling, time reporting, communication, task management, budgeting and AI-powered forecasting. We'll show you what that looks like, if you promise to head straight back to this job ad! Aye, aye? Behold the magic that our end-users experience here.
Welcome back! You can get behind selling our product, right? If the answer is a resounding yes, then keep on reading.
In this role, you will be growing the Swedish business and using your business development skills to bring out the best in each client opportunity. However, successful growth is a team sport, and you will work closely with the rest of the Swedish team, which consists of Solution Engineers, Marketing, Customer Success, Implementation and Support. Some of our clients are companies such as Elgiganten, Mcdonalds, Scandic Hotels, Rusta, Apotea, Samhall and many others.
What you'll do
Manage the entire sales cycle from finding a client to securing a deal;
Build long-lasting, mutually beneficial relationships with external contacts and internal departments to create a better customer experience;
Present and demonstrate the value of the Quinyx products to prospective clients, in close collaboration with the Solution Engineers;
Work with the MEDDPICC sales methodology and providing accurate sales forecasts in Salesforce;
Gather customer requirements, understand their business needs and IT plans, think strategically about their needs and address them through the framework of our solutions;
Collaborate with the marketing team to develop new strategies that help maximise sales revenue and profitability;
Continuously learn and grow your knowledge of the Quinyx product and market trends.
What we're looking for
Proven field sales experience within the SaaS industry focused on new business;
Outstanding consultative sales skills and experience from longer, more complex sales cycles that typify a strategic sales process;
Demonstrated ability to instigate, carry through and close deals;
Around 3-5 years total commercial work experience.
Nice to have (but not required)
Experience working with enterprise deals, preferably selling Workforce Management / HCM / Talent Management / Payroll or other related SaaS software;
Knowledge of sales methodologies. An understanding of MEDDPICC sales methodology would be advantageous.
Desired personality traits
A self-starter attitude with the ability to get up to speed on complex concepts;
Problem-solving skills, being result-oriented, and able to eliminate obstacles through creative and adaptive thinking;
Good time management, strategic planning, and organisational skills.
Why Quinyx?
Quinyx is a leading workforce management platform, helping businesses simplify scheduling, optimise staffing, and engage their frontline teams. We empower organisations across the globe, ranging from retail and hospitality to logistics and healthcare, with smart, mobile-first solutions. Here, you'll find:
A truly international team with colleagues from all over the world
A flexible and hybrid-friendly work culture
Opportunities to grow, take ownership, and make a real impact
An open, inclusive, and fun environment where your ideas matter
What we offer
Flexible work hours and a hybrid setup with at least 2 days from the office.
Enhanced vacation allowance, gym membership contribution, health insurance and a pension plan.
On-market pay.
How to apply & Our process
Ready to join the team? Submit your application below, and we'll be in touch as soon as possible. We're excited to hear from you! What our hiring process looks like:
Fill out a short application.
Get invited to complete our psychometric and objective assessments through Alva Labs.
Screening call with our Talent team.
Meet the hiring manager.
Complete a role-specific assessment (technical questions or case).
Final interview (in-office).
Offer, references & background checks.
Quinyx is an equal opportunity employer
We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees - no matter your background, identity, or experience.
When work just works! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7394724-1897332". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Quinyx AB
(org.nr 556704-4580), https://careers.quinyx.com
Vattugatan 17 (visa karta
)
111 52 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Quinyx Jobbnummer
9802128