Accessory Designer New Development, Studio Collection 11 Month Contract
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla formgivarjobb i Stockholm
2026-01-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
We are looking for a creative and inspirational Product Designer with a track record of creating high-fashion jewelry and accessories.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
We are on an exciting journey and looking for an experienced and ambitious Product Designer to join our highly talented and skilled design team, who together play an important part in evolving the Studio brand. Our mission is to elevate H&M Studio - our signature in-house fashion brand - as a trend-setting force that inspires fashion enthusiasts across the globe.
In this role, you will design and create the accessory assortment for all Studio collections - within the Accessory, Footwear, Bags & Belts department. You'll collaborate closely with colleagues within design, product development, and cross-functional teams to deliver innovative, fashion-forward products that will strengthen the H&M brand.
Your focus will be on jewelry and small accessories.
You will:
Design high fashion accessories with strong attention to craftsmanship, materials, and finishing details.
Translate trend insights and brand vision into creative and commercially relevant collections.
Collaborate with internal teams and suppliers to ensure technical accuracy and timely delivery.
Contribute to the evolution of the Studio brand through storytelling and a strong design identity.
Share your expertise and inspire others, fostering a collaborative and positive team environment.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for a creative and driven Product Designer with a strong sense of fashion and an intuitive understanding of trends. You have experience working with a broad range of materials and components and a passion for accessories, especially jewelry and small items. If you thrive in a dynamic, fast-paced environment and enjoy collaborating to create brand-building collections, this is your opportunity to make an impact.
Requirements:
Minimum of a BA degree in Fashion or Textile Design.
At least 5 years' experience at Designer level, with proven strength in collection building.
Deep knowledge of accessory categories, especially jewelry; experience with sunglasses is a plus.
Strong design process skills and ability to translate trends into commercially relevant products.
Excellent technical understanding of product creation and premium materials.
Previous experience working with international fashion brands.
High aesthetic sense and ability to create for both customer needs and brand identity.
Proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite.
Strong communication skills and a true team player.
Organized, structured, and able to prioritize in a fast-moving environment.
Flexible and adaptable mindset.
Fluent in English (Swedish is not required).
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
The New Development department's mission is to strengthen our brand's fashion credibility by creating industry-leading products, collaborations, and new business developments. Our Brand Building collections aim to deliver the most desirable and sustainable products, combining cutting-edge fashion with creativity. When we launch something, the world stops for a moment. New Development is a fast-paced, collaborative environment where innovation and constant improvement are at the core of everything we do.
Established in 2013, STUDIO has built up a clear & unique aesthetic that speaks to today's fashion lovers. STUDIO focuses on modern silhouettes, premium qualities and well-made products that are the must-haves for THE WOMEN OF TODAY. Curated pieces in exceptional materials with subtle yet striking details combined with unique accessories and unforgettable masterpieces make up the foundation of the STUDIO brand.
JOIN US
Additional information:
This is a 11 month temporary position starting as soon as possible, with placement in Stockholm. If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your application including CV, examples of portfolio work (no more than 10mb) as soon as possible. Interviews will be held continuously. (For internal applicants, please remember to initiate a dialogue with your manager before applying).
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46a (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9696732