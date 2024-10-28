6G Standardization Researcher
6G Standardization Researcher (Kista)
Join our Team
About this opportunity
Ericsson's 6G vision, first introduced in 2020, remains pivotal for transforming business and society in the 2030s through secure, efficient, and sustainable communication services. As 6G development progresses into a more concrete phase of regulation and standardization we are looking for researchers that would like to join us, co-creating a cyber-physical world.
Ericsson Research develops new communication solutions and standards. The organization is responsible for providing Ericsson with world-class system concepts, technology innovations, and research methodology. Rapidly growing demands for mobile broadband access in combination with needs for new technology and solutions motivated by the ongoing transformation of society where everything that benefits from being connected will be connected creates challenging and exciting opportunities. Building on our experience from real network operations, profound knowledge about existing standards, and forward-looking research, we pioneer and excel in innovative ideas and solutions that craft todays and tomorrow's mobile radio communication.
Ericsson Research Area Radio provides advanced system and signal processing solutions, including multi-antenna concepts, targeting standardization of radio access systems. Are you passionate about technology and love inventing new things? Are you an exceptionally skilled and motivated researcher interested in developing cutting-edge technology for future radio networks? Does joining our world-leading radio research team sound appealing?
Shape the future of global connectivity with us-be at the forefront of 6G innovation!
What you will do
As part of our 3GPP 6G concepts team, you will demonstrate your radio physical layer expertise (signal processing, modulation, channel coding, parameter estimation, multi-antenna systems, sensing, satellite communication, drones, radio resource management, etc.) and have a great opportunity to define and evaluate concepts and solutions for future radio access technologies and standards, such as 3GPP 6G.
Be responsible for creating and driving Intellectual Property Rights and 3GPP standardization proposals.
Use simulation tools for evaluating new concepts and solutions.
Be part of the continuous development and improvement of existing standards.
Cooperate with internal and external partners.
The skills you bring
For the available positions, we are looking for highly competent and driven researchers with in-depth competence and experience in physical layer wireless communication systems. The positions are available for both experienced researchers and newly graduated M.Sc. or Ph.D., preferably with demonstrated experience and knowledge in the above-mentioned required skills.
You will also bring:
Experience in structured object-oriented programming, such as C++ and Java as well as scripting in Matlab and Python, as developing and running simulations will be natural parts of the work.
A good understanding or background in 3GPP RAN1 or RAN4 (significant plus).
Team skills, since daily collaboration and interaction with other skilled researchers are the basis for our ways of working
Fluency in written and spoken English.
Awareness of the benefits and enjoyment of working with people having diverse backgrounds and competences.
Strong personal drive and a strong focus on the tasks at hand.
Application
Last day to apply: October 7, 2024. The positions are in Kista, Sweden.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build solutions never seen before to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
