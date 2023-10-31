28331 - English speaking Nanny to Östermalm 24hr/month
VivBon AB / Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb i Stockholm
2023-10-31
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos VivBon AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
An amazing family on Östermalm is in need of a English Speaking nanny for their children aged 3 years, 4 years, and newborn twins. If you have a passion for children and experience working with different age groups, this could be the perfect opportunity for you!
The older children need to be picked up from preschool 2-3 days a week, around 4 PM, followed by dinner and playtime at home. With the twins, the parents need assistance in their daily routine, such as taking them for walks in the stroller or babysitting at home during prearranged times, 2-3 times a week.
The hours may vary, and for the right person, the hours can be extended to include additional care for the older children.
Two afternoons from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM
Total: 6 hours per week
If you feel that you are the right person for the job and would like to be part of this loving family, do not hesitate to apply below using the form. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vivbon AB
(org.nr 559114-0594), https://vivbon.se/jobb
Erik Dahlbergsgatan 55 (visa karta
)
115 57 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8229166