Team Leader for Payroll and Pension, FCA Group & Sweden

Are you a person that enjoys working with developing processes and digital transformation within accounting and have experience from a global environment? Then maybe you the Team Leader we are looking for to join our team in Gothenburg.
Our position
As Payroll & Pension Team Leader, you will collaborate with our sixteen, highly skilled specialists that are enthusiastic about their work which involves having a lot of discussions and dialogues within their area of expertise. You will have daily cooperation with the team, Corporate Functions and other functions within the company will give you a broad understanding about Volvo Group and possibilities to work with and learn more about other areas in addition to your own. The position contains the following;
Leading and coordinating the work within the Payroll and Pension team, ensuring compliance and the overall improvement work within payroll and pension accounting.
Leading improvement work and set targets within Payroll and Pension accounting area.
Representing the Payroll and Pension team within Financial Control & Accounting in contact with Group Accounting, The Business, Swedish Tax Agency, Auditors, and other internal and external stakeholders.
Coordinating the team to ensure that there are routines set up for the team to independently perform the accounting tasks within the Payroll and Pension area.
Identifying opportunities to make the overall Payroll and Pension compliance process more efficient by using different technologies, e.g., Robotics, Alteryx and Power BI.
Effectively educating and knowledge sharing to strengthen competence within the team and to other internal stakeholders.
Ad hoc assignments to support solving complex accounting problems, and preparation of analyses and reports to stakeholders.
You will report to Manager of Local Accounting Specialists.
Who are you?
To be a successful in this position, you have a professional mindset and a genuine interest in payroll and pension, in particular accounting. You have a positive attitude and consider yourself as a team player with leadership skills. In addition, you have high integrity with the ability to work independently. It is important that you are willing to share knowledge and experience and have an open mindset to work in an ever-changing environment. You are natural in building relationships, networks, and teamwork with all relevant stakeholders in a virtual and global environment.
Qualifications
University degree in Business Administration or similar education and minimum of five years of experience.
Experience in accounting, Swedish GAAP.
Experience in working with Payroll and Pension accounting and reporting.
Experience from payroll and pension accounting, audit company and/or finance department in a global corporation is preferred.
You have experience in SAP and are proficient in Office 365.
You have good communication skills and are proficient in Swedish and English, both verbal and written.
What do we offer you?
Working within the Volvo Group, you will be cared for and listened to, you will design you own career, you will get rewarded for your contribution and you will contribute to leave society in good shape for the next generation. You will become a part of a company culture based on our values Customer Success, Trust, Passion, Change and Performance. You will join a team with highly skilled and professional colleagues with a pleasant team spirit.
This position is based in Gothenburg, Sweden and no specific travels are required.
Last application date 2023-11-19.
For further information, please contact
Anna Jarnving, Local Accounting Specialist Manager, anna.jarnving@volvo.com
Cecilia Celestian, People & Culture Partner, cecilia.celestian@volvo.com
About us
Financial Control & Accounting (FCA) is the function in Group Reporting Tax & Control (part of Group Finance) with responsibility to secure that financial performance is correctly reflected for Business Areas, Truck Divisions, Group Functions, and legal entities. FCA is also a global service provider through Accounting Services with process efficient, standardized service deliveries supporting local finance. FCA employs 1400+ people in 50+ countries. FCA Group & Sweden is the part of FCA with responsibility for financial performance reporting, Taxes and VAT Specialists for: Business Areas, Truck Divisions, Group Functions, and legal entities based in Sweden.
