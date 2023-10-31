Software Tester- Mobile App
For our client Volvo Cars we are looking for a Mobile App Remote Functions Software Tester.
Here in Lindholmen, you will thrive as part of a cross functional agile team and develop a mobile app and supporting systems needed for the entire feature to work. So, come join in the forefront of technology and create the next thing that magazines and sites like Engadget and the Verge writes about.
Main responsibilities
Design, develop and maintain test for the Volvo on Call Android and iOS application for phones, tablets and watches
Engage with the rest of the team and actively pull tasks from the backlog
Write and maintain automated tests
Manually test in car
Coaching the team in test activities
Keep an open mind, show interest in all parts of the solution.
Follow technical trends and raise innovative new features
Required qualifications
BSc degree in a computer related field or equivalent work experience as an embedded software tester
Experience in test automation
CI/CD experience
Excellent English, both verbally and written
Valid driver's license B
Meritorious
Embedded development experience
Mobile app development experience
Experience in agile tools such as Jira, Git and Jenkins
Good knowledge of BLE technology
Experience Coaching development teams in test activities.
Personal qualities
Passion for new technologies, software test and creating great user experiences
Willing to take up the task that is most important for the team to progress
A positive and easy-going mindset
