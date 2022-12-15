2 sales executives to Micvac - Gothenburg
SalesOnly Sverige AB / Säljarjobb / Mölndal Visa alla säljarjobb i Mölndal
2022-12-15
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos SalesOnly Sverige AB i Mölndal
, Göteborg
, Kungsbacka
, Kungälv
, Alingsås
eller i hela Sverige
About Micvac AB
Micvac is a fast-growing Swedish Food Tech innovator, that offers a complete integrated solution designed for producing world class fresh ready meals. With our method, the food is gently steam-cooked and pasteurised in the packaging, which preserves both taste and nutrition without unnecessary additives. In addition, the food gets long shelf life, which reduces the food waste throughout the whole value chain. With the Micvac technology, we exceed the demands of the food industry for sustainability and safety and at the same time our customers can offer the consumer a fantastic taste experience. To learn more about Micvac, please visit https://www.micvac.com/our-company/
We offer
Micvac offers a dynamic international, multi-cultural and open workplace where we honour ethical business values. We are now going from a start-up phase to scale-up phase and our goal is to establish on selected markets making Micvac a preferred choice by the major manufacturers of chilled RTE (Ready To Eat) foods. If you like to work in an environment in change, you will love this! Besides that, we offer;
Internal career opportunities
A flat organisation with close to decisions
An international mulit-cultural environment where you work team-based.
The opportunity to make a real impact on fighting food waste with the Micvac technology.
Following these links, and you will get more information about Micvac and what we offer.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7e46u936P8U
Job description
As a Sales Executive at Micvac, you will be responsible for delivering profitable growth of sales revenue by acquiring the right new customers using the Micvac Customer Acquisition Process as the main priority. In this position you will interact with leads, opportunities, and customers both live and remotely. Key contacts are mainly industrial producers in the fresh food industry both within Retail and Foodservice, globally. Mostly, our prospect clients come to us. Traveling will be necessary sometimes, but it's not a traveling role. The sales cycle is usually long, usually between 4 - 12 months, and you need to be persistent and be able to create long relationships with your clients over time.
Micvac is using a team-based customer approach which means you are the main commercial responsible together with a team from other functions e.g. marketing, technology, customer service, finance etc. collaborating to support the success of winning new customers. The Sales Executive is reporting to the Sales Director and will work from the office in Mölndal/Gothenburg.
Your profile
The most important characteristic to be successful in this role is a strong drive; high energy with a positive, proactive "can do" attitude. You are curious with a high willingness to learn and is motivated by new challenges. Also, you are result-oriented, brave and are always looking for new business opportunities.
Qualifications
Sales experience with a proven track record of successful hunting capability. However, the right attitude and fit for the job is more important than a long senior sales career.
Excellent communication skills in at least English, combined with the ability to sell your ideas to others.
High level of collaboration, engagement, and project leadership skills.
Your personal profile
Proactive self-starter with exceptional drive and team-spirit.
You get things done and actively wants to drive new customer- and sales related projects.
You are persistent and likes to create long relationships with your clients over time.
Likes to sign off new deals.
A team player who sees the importance of being part of a learning organisation.
Willingness to work hard and without prestige, work outside the key responsibility area, comes natural for you.
Relevant education that goes beyond compulsory school e.g. marketing, sales, business, economy etc. from University or Business Schools like IHM or EFL etc is meriting.
Application
In this recruitment, Micvac AB collaborate with Johanna Nygren at SalesOnly. For you as a candidate to get the best possible candidate experience, we kindly ask you to apply for the position in a first step and the responsible recruiter will contact you if you have a matching profile for the position.SalesOnly may no longer receive, or handle applications received via email as this is contrary to the directives of the GDPR. For your application to be processed, you must submit your application via "Apply" in the advertisement. All applications and contacts are treated confidentially.
We process the applications on an ongoing basis, which could mean that the process ends before the final application date, so don't wait to apply. Want to contribute to a more sustainable world? Join us!
Or, know someone who would be a perfect fit? Let them know! Ersättning
Månadslön - Fast plus rörlig lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "salesonly3896". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Salesonly Sverige AB
(org.nr 556576-8099), http://www.salesonly.se Arbetsplats
SalesOnly Sverige AB Jobbnummer
7261272