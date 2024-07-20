1st Line Manager CI-machine - Continous Integration Scania
2024-07-20
Are you a star in making your team love to go to work to solve more complex problems together? Then keep reading and apply!
We are building up a new functionality for Scania, that will be a game changer for our ability to develop new solutions. It is on high complexity level and therefore we have started to gather some of the large brains of Scania, combining that with people loving leaders and ambitious developers. The first steps we have taken prove we can deliver fantastic value for the company, and with the raised expectations we need level up with competence to reach even higher grounds!
What can we offer?
• You will be in an environment where we are going from start-up to just having released the first part of the product - a workplace environment that values creative problem solving, open communication and a flat hierarchy, also now when the processes for release, support etc are being formed
• You will get the chance to practise your leadership - both when it comes to build up your organisation but also practise the leadership needed in the different phases of the group dynamics
• You will be surrounded by high competent colleagues
What is it that we do?
Scania is dedicated to reach the science based targets with a sustainable transportation solution. In the ever changing world - capabilities to give frequent iterations with fast feedback loops is the key for getting speed and flexibility in the development of new solutions. The CI-machine is the key enabler for this! Simplified you can say, that we work to make the world better!
Today many companies implement Continuous Integration/ Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) for their software development. Some have also succeeded to implement it for both software and hardware for a specific product platform. Our task is to create an automated pipeline - integration as a service - so that a designer or can Build, Configure and Trigger relevant tests - for both software and hardware, for the complete Scania modular system.
This we will be cutting edge!! And when we succeed we will be in a position that gives Scania and the other brands in our group a super chance to succeed in developing sustainable solutions with World class Speed and Flexibility!
Who are you?
We believe you recognize yourself in the picture below, either since you have experience or the skills to handle the challenges:
To be a servant leader who is motivating, involving and building great diverse and agile development teams comes natural for you.
You strive for growing together with your teams and you believe in a modern organizational culture where you value people and their possibilities.
Working strategic together with your colleagues in both IT and business, you inspire your team to execute in the right direction.
To be successful in your role, you have the courage to test new ideas in short iterations. You continuously change based upon the outcome and you see creativity and enthusiasm as a great way of working.
We believe you have the skills to assess competencies in software development (e.g. Java/Python development, AWS), Data Science/Machine Learning, IT architecture, project management, business requirements as the role will include recruiting in these areas. If you have experience in recruiting and team composition, this is an advantage.
Me as your manager
I think the way to solve difficult tasks together goes hand in hand with having high openness and trust within the team. I believe we all are equal when it comes to having the need of feeling competent, loved and have the possibility to affect our work situation.
In my leadership, I strive to create and live up to that work culture as we build up the individuals to a great team.
Any questions, don't hesitate to contact me, +46707750268 or ikaros.dimitriou@scania.com
You can also talk to Samira Nikkar, 1st Line Manager in the CI-VCT, who is working with me as manager.
Scania offer
We offer a dynamic, agile and collaborative environment where your knowledge and skills are highly valued. You will be encouraged to take initiatives and dare to try new things as part of an agile and empowered development team.
Scania's culture is characterized by openness, diversity and respect for the individual. The people who work here are our most important asset, so we will invest in you to help you grow with us.
As a Scania employee, you are offered several benefits in addition to personal and professional development opportunities. These benefits include mutual bonus, leasing car, occupational pension and flexible working hours.
Application
Welcome with your application as soon as possible but at the latest 18th of August. Your application shall include your CV and copies of your degree diploma /certificates. Selections will start week 32.
We will not handle any applications by email, only through the application system.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-18
