Work Preparation Manager
The Opportunity
We are seeking a highly organized and technically proficient Manager to lead the Work Preparation Team at our Ludvika Power Transformers Factory. This team plays a critical role in bridging engineering, purchasing, and production by ensuring accurate and timely preparation of master data in SAP.
As a Work Preparation Manager, you will also be responsible for product classification to ensure customs and trade compliance. The ideal candidate has a strong background in manufacturing processes, ERP systems (especially SAP), and technical documentation, along with knowledge of customs regulations and export control.
How you'll make an impact
Lead, mentor, and develop a team of work preparation specialists.
Plan and prioritize the team's work preparation activities to align with production schedules and project timelines.
Oversee the creation and maintenance of Work Breakdown Structures (WBS), Bills of Materials (BOMs), and routings in SAP based on engineering drawings.
Ensure the accuracy and completeness of material master data to support purchasing, planning, and production.
Collaborate closely with engineering to interpret technical drawings and ensure correct data input into ERP systems.
Act as the primary liaison between engineering, purchasing, and production to resolve issues related to BOMs, routings, and material data.
Manage updates to master data in response to engineering changes or product revisions.
Hold end responsibility for product classification to ensure compliance with customs and export control regulations
Your Background
Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Manufacturing, Industrial Management, or equivalent work experience in a similar field
Minimum 5 years of experience in a manufacturing or production planning environment
Strong proficiency in SAP (especially modules related to BOM, routing, and material master data)
Solid understanding of technical drawings, manufacturing processes, and ERP systems
Experience with customs classification and export control regulations is highly desirable
Excellent communication, organizational, and problem-solving skills
Fluency in both Swedish and English, written and spoken
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for new and exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting manager Michiel Jansen michiel.jansen@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer:Håkan Blomquist 46 107 383 152; Unionen: Olle Ruzicka +46 107383144; Ledarna: Frank Hollestedt +46 10 7387043. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Antra Volujevica antra.volujevica@hitachienergy.com
