Work as a fundraiser for Red Cross in Gothenburg and save lives!
2023-07-25
Bli en del av världens främsta katastroforganisation
Röda Korset är världens största humanitära nätverk, med uppdrag att förhindra och lindra mänskligt lidande. Röda Korset finns i hela världen, för att hjälpa människor som drabbas av kriser, konflikter och naturkatastrofer.
Svenska Röda Korset driver verksamhet inom kris och katastrof, skyddsfrågor samt hälsa och vård. Vi har förtroendet att omsätta bidrag från individer, företag och myndigheter i konkreta insatser för de mest utsatta.
Vi kämpar för att rädda liv, och ge hopp, överallt och varje dag. Oavsett i vilken roll du jobbar är du med och bidrar - i just din profession och genom handlingskraft och mod. Välkommen till vår värld!
English Speakers: Hard to find a job? Do all the interesting jobs require perfect spoken Swedish? That is not your problem anymore! Come and work as a street fundraiser for The Swedish Red Cross!
Become part of the world's largest humanitarian organization
The Red Cross is the world's largest humanitarian network, with a mission to prevent and alleviate human suffering. The Red Cross is present all over the world, in 192 countries, to help people affected by crises, conflicts and natural disasters
The Swedish organization has its base in approx. 550 local red cross units, supported by 420 employees in central offices. We run activities within crisis and disaster, protection issues and healthcare. We are included as a very active member among the 192 national associations that make up the international Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.
The Swedish Red Cross (Svenska Röda Korset is trusted to turn contributions from individuals, companies and authorities into concrete efforts for the most vulnerable. Increasingly, we want to influence and contribute to the discussion of how we long-term support society's and people's own capacity for sustainable development - both in Sweden and on the ground in other countries.
Work as a face-to-face fundraiser for Svenska Röda Korset in our street team in Gothenburg where you convince people to become monthly donors to Red Cross and thereby help us to spread hope around the world!
Right now, Svenska Röda Korset is looking for committed people for one of the most rewarding jobs available. If you want to work with humanitarian issues, then you have come to the right place!
Svenska Röda Korset relies on contributions from individuals, companies, and the government to provide help for the most vulnerable both in Sweden and around the world. We need fundraisers to help us recruit members of the public who would wish to help.
We are looking for individuals, who in their everyday lives try to make a difference by debating and engaging others to draw attention to wars, crises and disasters around the world. In your job as a fundraiser for the Svenska Röda Korset, you get the opportunity to do just that!
Working in teams, you would represent Svenska Röda Korset and ensure that more people hear about and support our work. Here's your chance to talk about something you are really passionate about.
• Make a positive difference in the world through your job.
• Use English at work but utilize more and more Swedish as you become more confident in the language.
• Work together with a fantastic team who all want to develop and make a difference!
• Earn a fixed hourly 124 kr/h wage with secure and stable working conditions including paid vacation
• Gain direct insight into the work of Svenska Röda Korset, with the opportunity to talk to our experts and field workers
• Receive a full and thorough introduction with follow-up training (including first aid)
• Take your first steps into Swedish employment in a supportive environment, knowing that as you do so you are helping people around the world
If you are
• Good at engaging and convincing people
• Enjoying working outdoors in all weathers
• Open, social and positive
• Result-focused
• Passionate about humanitarian issues and share red cross values
• Have reached the age of 18
• Can work 2-5 days a week 11.00 am - 5.30pm
Then you are welcome to apply for Red Cross fundraising team.
Recruitment is ongoing, so apply as soon as possible! CV is not mandatory, please answer the mandatory questions that follow.
You can make a difference daily through your work both in Sweden and in the rest of the world! Become part of the world's largest humanitarian network and apply today! Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Svenska Röda Korsets Centralstyrelse Arbetsplats
Tjänstepersonsorganisationen Jobbnummer
7986950