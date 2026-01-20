Wiring Harness / Electrical Engineer - Automotive
Alten Sverige AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2026-01-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alten Sverige AB i Göteborg
, Härryda
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
, Grästorp
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an Electrical Engineer/Wiring Harness engineer with experience in wiring, electrical design, or vehicle electrical systems - and interested in working on advanced automotive development projects in Gothenburg?
ALTEN is looking to connect with
WIRING HARNESS / ELECTRICAL ENGINEERS for upcoming assignments within our automotive teams in Gothenburg. In this role, you may work with wiring harness design, electrical schematics, 3D packaging, and integration of low- and high-voltage systems - close to leading players within the automotive industry.
YOUR PROFILE
We believe you have:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics, or Mechanical Engineering
3+ years of experience within automotive wiring harnesses and/or vehicle electrical systems
Experience working with wiring schematics, routing, and electrical integration
Experience with
CATIA V5, CREO, SABER, ZUKEN, OR SIMILAR TOOLS
Experience from working close to major automotive development environments is meritorious
Fluent in English, both written and spoken. Swedish language skills are meritorious.
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest technology and IT consulting companies with over 57,000 employees in nearly 30 countries. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the value chain of the most prestigious companies in all sectors, such as Automotive, Defense, Energy & Environment, Industry, Public services & Government and Life Sciences. In Sweden, we are about 1300 committed employees with 9 offices in 9 cities - from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north
For the fifth year in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
Welcome to read more about us at
ALTEN.SE Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alten Sverige AB
(org.nr 556420-7453) Jobbnummer
9695446