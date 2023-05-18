Wingsuit-Instruktör
WE ARE HIRING
Indoor Wingsuit Stockholm is hiring new Instructors/ Flight Masters.
Our openings is for full-time, long term (minimum two years) positions.. If applicable, you will have to relocate to Stockholm. Candidates should be ready to start working shortly.
We are looking for you who have the ambition to become one of the world's best wingsuit coaches.
Requirements:
You should have a solid instructor background (AFF, tandem, vertical tunnel) and have a EU work visa.
You are service minded and like to work with the customer in focus. You should have the drive to teach other people the skills of wingsuit flying.
You should be physically fit, energetic and positive by nature. You are ready to work hard, and be an open minded individual who is structured and systematic. You need to be fluent in English, and since we have customers from all over the world, additional languages is a big plus.
Apply by submitting a personal letter and a CV to info@inclined.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-29
