Wilderness Guide winter 2024-2025
2024-06-02
Gällivare
Jokkmokk
Pajala
Överkalix
Work as a Wilderness Guide/Guide/Northern Lights Guide/Snowmobile Guide
Take the opportunity to work among the colorful northern lights, sparkling winter days and severe cold in Sweden's northernmost city!
As a guide on Kirunaguidetur, you will get to work with guests from all over the world who are here on their dream holiday.
Our focus is to offer a genuine experience of Kiruna and Lapland.
We offer a large variety of tours out in the nature around Kiruna such as snowmobiles, skis, snowshoes, ice fishing and of course a hunt for northern lights which is the highlight and dream for many of our guests.
Who are we looking for?
Our guides are the ones who spend the most time with our guests and make sure they have the right equipment for our tours. Here we place great emphasis on social skills and safety thinking. As a guide, you are responsible for preparing the tour, making sure to have the right things with you and being out in good time for your tasks.
We are looking for dedicated people with a great interest in nature and outdoor life and who want to share their experiences with our guests.
The job as a guide is very varied where the weather and conditions change from day to day, we are therefore looking for people who can adapt to rapid changes.
We see these qualities as most important:
High safety awareness
Careful
Responsible
Social skills/Serviceminded
Teamworking skills
Kiruna Guidetur ab
Kiruna Guidetur is one of the largest guide companies in Kiruna and has been around for 30 years.
We cooperate with many local actors and travel agencies from all over the world and plan guests' trips with hotels, transfers and tours.
The company is constantly evolving and we welcome different approaches and new ideas.
As an employee with us, you get the opportunity to develop in your work role and try out different areas of work together with colleagues from all over the world.
Being happy and having fun at work is important to us, which is why we encourage initiatives for staff activities and organize a bunch of them during the season.
Accommodation can be difficult to find in Kiruna and we therefore offer our employees to rent a room in a staff accommodation with shared kitchen and toilet.
We work with HRF collective agreements for secure employment.
Our requirements:
B driving licence
Good English in speech
Snowmobile driver's license (to be held at start)
First aid training (upon admission)
Meritorious
Previous experience of jobs in the tourism industry
Guide training
Additional language skills
Photography
Notify us in your application if you do not have a first aid training, snowmobile driver's license and if you do not have access to accommodation. So we see what we can solve together.
What is most important to us is the right attitude and social skills, so if you think you are the one we are looking for, do not hesitate to contact us by email: info@kirunaguidetur.com
Phone: 0980-810 11
