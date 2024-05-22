White Collar
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-05-22
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Who we are
We're creating our own future. Join us in shaping it. At Volvo Cars, we have ambitious goals when it comes to innovation, sales, and customer experience. We're developing new technologies to lead in safety, autonomous driving, and electrification. If you want to grow together with talented people who are creating a new automotive future, we have a job for you.
At the Electrical Infrastructure department, with a focus on the Electrical attribute of the vehicle, we prioritize enhancing customer benefits throughout the service life of the car, particularly in terms of reliability, electrical safety, and cost-of-ownership related to the electrical system. We develop requirements for electrical systems and components, and we also participate in international standardization working groups. We provide technical support to function, system, and component owners during the development phase, and we verify, mainly at a complete vehicle level.
What you'll do
You will play a pivotal role in creating and interpreting high-level system designs. You will work on contributing to the complete galvanic architecture and translate innovation into requirements and design guidelines for new designs. You will also have an opportunity to provide senior engineering support, guiding and leading teams through technical challenges. The role includes a lot of close collaboration with design engineers and stakeholders across Volvo Cars' Engineering organization
Who you are
As a dynamic individual with a passion for engineering who thrives in collaborative environments, you hold a university degree in Electrical Engineering and have previous experience in electrical design, system engineering, and knowledge of electrical safety is meritorious. You have a solid understanding of electronics and a strong analytical capacity. Experience of analyzing electrical performance on component, system or complete vehicle is valuable. Fluency in English, both written and spoken, is essential. You are interested in taking part in our journey to create safety, autonomous driving, and electrification technologies for tomorrow. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "70281-42526999". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Iva Rukavina 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
8698008