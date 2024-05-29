Communication consultant within project management to big bank!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2024-05-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a driven project manager with a passion for communication and marketing? We are looking for someone who wants to lead the product development for commercial cards and ensure effective and cohesive communication. Selection is ongoing - welcome to apply!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Project Manager, you will identify, manage, and deliver prioritized activities within product management for commercial cards. You will primarily work within marketing and communication, handling everything from applications, intranet information, user interfaces, and related processes, as well as supporting internal communication. Your goal is to ensure that the communication supports the product's goals and increases stakeholder engagement.
This is a consultancy assignment through Academic Work. The project period starts in August and lasts until 31/12/2025. For the right person, there may be long-term opportunities with our client.
You are offered
• Be part of a large international company at the forefront of technology
• Lead the product development for commercial cards at a major bank
• The opportunity to develop and enhance your expertise in project management and communication
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Conduct a current state analysis and identify potential improvements/optimizations
• Create and implement internal plans for improved communication
• Design and implement communication strategies for commercial card products
• Coordinate communication efforts by working closely with internal and external stakeholders
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Relevant education in PR, marketing, or business administration
• Several years of experience in communication or marketing, preferably from the banking or financial sector
• Several years of experience working in projects
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience with commercial cards
• Have certifications in relevant areas such as communication, digital marketing, or project management (e.g., PMP, CMP)
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Self-sufficient
• Problem solver
• Quality-oriented
• Communicative
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15104827". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
8713045