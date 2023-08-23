Well-paid consulting assignment as a business controller, 3 - 6 months
Match-Up AB is a consulting and recruitment agency. Their primary focus is on providing consultants for hire and recruiting managers and other key competencies.
On behalf of a client, we are seeking a Business Controller for the Norwegian-owned company Rotam AS and their Swedish subsidiary, Continuum AB, in a consultant role.
The main office is located in Kungsholmen, Stockholm, but the assignment includes visits to offices in Västerås and Enköping. Travel to Norway and Lithuania may also be required.
The work demands flexibility, precision, ambition, responsibility, and analytical skills. You also need to be able to work independently and with a solution-oriented approach.
We place great importance on personal qualities and suitability.
Requirements/Preferences:
Bachelor's degree in Business Economics or equivalent.
Minimum of a 3-year education with a university degree.
At least 3 years of experience in financial management and/or as a Controller.
Proficiency in working with Excel and various financial software (such as Fortnox, Xledger).
Job Responsibilities:
Analysis including reporting.
Cost control.
Controller/compliance work.
Contract follow-up and supplier management.
Controller work related to revenue.
Efficiency processes.
Improvement work.
Quality work.
Various financial tasks and more
