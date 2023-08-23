Erbjuder praktik i Bokföring/Offering Bookkeeping Internship
Lord Afrique AB / Ekonomiassistentjobb / Botkyrka Visa alla ekonomiassistentjobb i Botkyrka
2023-08-23
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Huddinge
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lord Afrique AB i Botkyrka
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Internship Opportunity: Bookkeeping Intern
Are you looking to gain practical experience in the world of bookkeeping? Look no further! We have an exciting internship opportunity at our Afro-Caribbean and Swedish food grocery business.
About Us:
We are a well-established grocery business with four physical stores, specializing in Afro-Caribbean and Swedish food. Our mission is to provide our community with a wide variety of high-quality products that celebrate the rich culinary traditions of these vibrant cultures.
Position: Bookkeeping Intern
Duration: 1-3 months (flexible start date)
Responsibilities:
• Assisting with day-to-day bookkeeping tasks, including data entry and record keeping.
• Supporting the maintenance of accurate financial records and preparing financial reports.
• Assisting in the reconciliation of financial data and identifying any discrepancies.
• Collaborating with the accounting team to ensure compliance with financial regulations.
• Participating in inventory management and assisting with purchase orders.
Requirements:
• A background in bookkeeping or a related field, with a solid understanding of basic bookkeeping principles.
• Strong organizational skills and impeccable attention to detail.
• Proficiency in using bookkeeping software and MS Excel.
• Excellent communication and teamwork skills.
• A proactive attitude and a willingness to learn.
Preferred Qualifications:
• Previous experience in bookkeeping or a similar role.
What We Offer:
• Hands-on experience in bookkeeping.
• Mentorship from experienced professionals in the industry.
• A dynamic and inclusive work environment where your ideas are valued.
• Opportunities to expand your professional network.
How to Apply:
If you believe you have the skills and passion to contribute to our team, we would love to hear from you! Please submit your resume and a brief cover letter to trend@lordafrique.com
with the subject line "Bookkeeping Internship Application." Make sure to highlight any relevant experience.
Apply now and take the first step towards a career in bookkeeping.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-22
E-post: trend@lordafrique.com Arbetsgivare Lord Afrique AB
(org.nr 559054-3434)
Finkmossvägen 52 (visa karta
)
147 34 TUMBA Jobbnummer
8051454