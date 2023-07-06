Web developer
2023-07-06
Are you a skilled and passionate Web Developer seeking a dynamic role where you can influence the future of our technology stack? We are now looking for a talented individual to join our team at our international lingerie company known for its high-quality products,
In this recruitment, Miss Mary of Sweden is collaborating with Mpya Sci & Tech. For inquiries regarding the position, you are warmly welcome to contact Talent Advisor Nadine Gneiser at 073-148 98 99 or nadine.gneiser@mpyascitech.com
and send your application to https://mpyascitech.workbuster.com/jobs/250304-web-developer-to-miss-mary-of-sweden
What to expect
As a developer at Miss Mary of Sweden, you'll have the opportunity to assume a senior role and make significant decisions regarding framework selection and architecture. You'll be part of a close-knit team of talented individuals working collaboratively on complex challenges. Our headless e-commerce platform, built on the headless Centra e-commerce platform and Storyblok in Node.js, NEXT.js & Vue.js, attracts over one million monthly visitors. Your responsibilities will include designing and implementing new features, optimizing our e-commerce for enhanced performance and usability. Additionally, you'll work with services such as Algolia, Google Cloud, Kubernetes & Fastly. We foster a culture of continuous learning and personal development, regularly participating in conferences, seminars, and workshops to stay up-to-date with the latest trends and technologies. You'll report to the CIO and work closely with them.
Who we are looking for
We are looking for a skilled developer who enjoys problem-solving challenges and thrives on working with emerging technologies. You should possess a strong passion for web development and modern technology, with a desire to grow alongside our organization. You should be capable of independently tackling complex problems while being open to close collaboration, sharing your expertise and seeking assistance when necessary.
Required skills
Several years of experience in web development (back-end or front-end)
Proficiency in JavaScript and TypeScript
Experience with Git
Additional appreciated skills:
Knowledge of Node.js.
Familiarity with NestJS, Vue, and React frameworks.
Experience from D2C
Contact
Applications for the position are made through www.mpyascitech.com. https://mpyascitech.workbuster.com/jobs/250304-web-developer-to-miss-mary-of-sweden
During the holiday weeks 28-31, response to applications and inquiries may be delayed. Welcome with your application!
About Miss Mary of Sweden
Miss Mary of Sweden, founded in 1957, is an international lingerie company that designs, produces and sells lingerie and swimwear online to consumers and in wholesale. We are an established brand in many European markets and pride ourselves on craftsmanship and production of high-quality, well fitting garments. Read more at www.missmary.se
