Head of Data - Autonomous Solutions
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb
2024-05-22
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Who are we?
Volvo Autonomous Solutions (VAS) is the business area within Volvo Group, which accelerates the development, commercialization and sales of autonomous solutions. The vision for Volvo Group is to be the most desired and successful transport and infrastructure solution provider in the world. We don't sell trucks and machines: we operate the solutions through the full life cycle to maximize the improvements achievable through autonomy.
That goes hand in hand with our long-term ambitions: 100% Safe, 100% Fossil free and, 100% more productive. The automation of our vehicles is seen as a natural step towards reaching that goal. Joining the Volvo Group means to contribute to a large global company that is transforming itself towards these ambitions. We are committed to diversity and inclusion, fostering a team culture where differences are seen as a stepping-stone to better results.
This is us, your new colleagues
The Enterprise Architecture & Data team in Digital & IT function is a rather new team at Volvo Autonomous Solutions. Our mission is to support V.A.S. to transform from an internal start-up to a scale up, where our contribution is to define and design a new, modern IT landscape. Given the V.A.S. business model we have a greenfield opportunity that we are very excited about. As a team, we approach our IT landscape holistically. We strive to shape a fit-for-purpose IT environment that is cloud first, built on a zero-trust framework, and recognizes data as one of our most valuable assets. We facilitate the work inside V.A.S. by ensuring we have the right tools for the job. To succeed, we fluently blend ambitious strategies with hands-on implementations.
Who are you?
We might not know everything about your background yet, but we envision you as a great influencer with strong networking skills, essential for thriving in our internal and external ecosystem. V.A.S. operates like a start-up, so being comfortable with uncertainty and navigating a changing landscape is crucial.
You understand the entire data value chain, from source systems to business insights. You can plan strategically and act operationally when needed, communicating effectively with both C-suite managers and BI developers/architects.
Your passion for data and its business value, along with a strong interest in related technologies, is evident. You likely have experience as a data platform service owner, data scientist, data architect, or BI/Analytics-centric architect.
Ideally, you have experience in a similar role and possess knowledge in the following areas:
* AI
* BI & Analytics
* Data Management
* Data Platforms
* Data Governance
* Master Data Management
You have a relevant university degree or equivalent professional experience.
What will you do?
You will guide V.A.S. into becoming a data-driven company. This involves extracting business value from data by enhancing our ability to read, work with, analyze, and effectively communicate using data. You will also refine our data strategy and roadmap to enable Volvo Autonomous Solutions business priorities. As we have only recently got started, there are great opportunities to influence this area as many strategic decisions still lie ahead of us.
On the technical side, you will manage and continue to improve and build on V.A.S. data platform, which is based on MS Fabric. This includes evolving the architecture, elaborate ways of working, guiding developers, supporting the creation of data products, all while ensuring cost-effectiveness.
Additional responsibilities are:
* Partner with the business stakeholders and senior management to understand their data needs and deliver actionable insights and solutions that drive business value and outcomes.
* Establish and enforce data quality, security, and governance standards and best practices across V.A.S.
* Enable and empower the business users to access, analyze, and visualize data through self-service tools.
The location for this position is Gothenburg - Sweden.
We are actively working to establish teams that harness the strengths inherent in differences. This includes variances in knowledge, experience, age, gender, nationality, and other factors. We find that balanced work teams increase group dynamics, creativity, and new approaches to solutions.
Curious and want to know more about the role? Get in touch:
Stefan Hällentorp, Head of Enterprise Architecture & Data. Phone: +46 739 02 10 25
