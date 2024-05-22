Data Scientist with a CTO appetite, keen on a purpose driven FinTech com...
About the Position
We are seeking, on behalf of our client, a driven and technically proficient Deputy CTO /Development Team Lead, to run their dev team and take their platform to the next level. Our client, Deedster, works with a digital platform focused on analyzing large data sets and provide tools help clients, such as banks and large corporates around the world assume leadership in the net zero transition.
Your Future Responsibilities
In this role, you will provide technical leadership and guide the team towards new successes. You will be responsible for the platform roadmap, and leading the development team. The role also involves strategic work to balance short-term gains with long-term platform investments. You will also be involved in operational data science tasks.
Tasks include
Lead and coach the development team.
Responsibility for the roadmap of the technical infrastructure.
Operate analytically as a data scientist.
Develop and implement technical strategies.
Analyze and improve platform performance.
Ensure projects are delivered on time and with high quality.
Collaborate with product owners and other stakeholders.
Requirements At least 5-6 years of development experience.
Background in data science and comfortable working hands-on.
Leadership and team management experience, preferably as a team lead.
Proficiency in English.
Meritorious Experience in fintech and payment platforms.
Experience in building and leading SaaS services.
Relevant education in the field.
Personal Qualities
We are looking for a confident and analytical leader who is flexible and can adapt to changes. You should have an entrepreneurial mindset and be willing to take ownership and drive projects forward. Being humble and having the ability to lead a self-managing team are also important qualities.
Additional Information Start: Flexible.
Location: Stockholm City
Scope: Full-time, with flexibility in workplace and working hours.
Type of employment: Permanent, starting with a probation period.
About Deedster
Deedster is an innovative tech company that develops a digital platform with tools and data to measure, explain and reduce carbon emissions. With more than 80 large corporates and banks on their list of customers and users in more than 50 countries they are leaders in their field and offer exciting opportunities for those who want to make a difference in sustainability. Ersättning
