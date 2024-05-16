Web Analyst
2024-05-16
We have a requirement for the position of Web Analyst with one of our client.
Location: Stockholm
Requirements:
• Experience in using web analytics tools like Google Analytics, DEP in XXX, Optimizely, content square.
• Experience in UX Design.
• Experience in Designing, implementing, and analyzing A/B tests.
Start Date: 2024-05-20
Apply by sending your CV with small motivation to: info@progalaxy.se
Selections and interviews are ongoing and a decision can be made before the last response date.
Phone: 0739488808
Job Types: Temporary, Contract
Contract length: 6 months
