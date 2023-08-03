Way of Working project Lead
APM Terminals Gothenburg AB
Have you thought about how goods from all over the world get all the way to you? APM Terminals has a customer-oriented way of working and our business is changing rapidly with a focus on sustainability and digitization. We are an important link between Scandinavia and the world market.
APM Terminals are the only terminals with the capacity to receive and handle the largest ocean-going vessels and we operate the largest container terminals in Scandinavia. About half of all container traffic to and from the port of Gothenburg takes place by rail, which means big environmental gains. We handle more than 50% of all imports and exports in Denmark and Sweden.
We are looking for a terminal Way of Working project Lead.
This position at the terminal works with the Way of Working program, being the terminal program driver. The main responsibility of this role is to implement elements and improvements delivered by the Way of Working program through coaching, pushing and on the ground training, leading the WoW principles in both terminals with focus on AAR.
The Way of Working program is a strategic transformation initiative to drive standardization, collaboration and improvement across APMT operations and functions.
The activities are related to the successful implementation of Policy Deployment Process, process standardization, performance, and operational management systems, including the development of new ways to collaborate more effectively and efficiently.
WoW leader is responsible for support implementation of lean and problem-solving capabilities and improvement initiatives in all levels in organization in both terminals with focus on AAR.
PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTABILITIES
Positively coach, influence and actively manage leadership behavioral change according the principles developed in the Way of Working program
Facilitate Policy Development and Kaizen approach by guide, challenge, mentor and coach in all levels
Coordinate and drive the local implementation of the Way of Working elements, including Process Standardization, Operating System and Kaizens
Support Lean training, problem-solving and lean capabilities by a close collaboration with local Academy Partner
Coordinate the data gathering and validation (and reporting) for the program KPI's
Ensure to support and facilitate the anchoring of change within the terminal
Provide timely reporting on program progress, issues and risks to Transformation Manager
General Accountabilities
Support Transformation Team by taking responsibility as above, actively seek for a close teamwork based on openness, coaching & supporting colleagues.
Create an environment that is supportive of learning, training and developing team's competencies. Must be able to convey criticism in a positive or constructive way.
Should ensure business impacts and results are delivered through our Way of Working
CRITICAL QUALIFICATIONS/SKILLS/EXPERIENCE
Bachelor or higher degree preferable
Fluency in Swedish and English, both written and spoken
Lean, Lean Six Sigma and/or Project Management certification
Excellent workshop, presentation and facilitation skills, with the ability to adapt to local cultural differences
At least 3-5 years of experience in lean training, Continuous Improvement deployment role or leader/management role in a lean company
Hands on experience from organization/company in transformation
Ability to drive implementation of new processes and support the organizational changes
Experience with terminal operations is an advantage
Have the guts, self-confidence and abilities to challenge, push and coach all our teams - even senior leaders, the MD and our frontline people
Ability to communicate in an inspirational way at all levels across the local organization and guide them toward the local achievements
Results driven with a strong analytical and problem solving skill set
Have a personality that inspire, motivate, and engage people in all levels
Open minded, positive attitude and high drive to succeed and break through barriers
Experience with working in virtual team and working with external consultants is preferred
At Maersk, we value diversity and always strive to recruit the best person for the job - regardless of gender, age, nationality, race, sexual orientation, disability or religious belief. We are proud of our diversity and see it as a real source of strength for building high-performing teams and an inclusive work environment.
