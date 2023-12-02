VR Visualization Artist
2023-12-02
Description of the assignment
As a VR Visualization Artist within the company Design Visualization "VR "team, you will play an important role in the daily review work, transporting people to exciting spaces and bring people together -virtually-for international collaborations, during design and executive reviews. Working collaboratively across the
Marketing, Development and Inhouse teams, you will work closely with Designers, Digital Modelers, Material Experts, and project leaders. Our team is based in the design studio in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Qualifications and skills required for the role
Portfolio showing high end images and videos.
Strong knowledge of VRED.
Interest in Unreal Engine.
High level of interest in materials and textures.
Great eye for event spaces and environments.
Personal attributes
Fluent in spoken and written English.
Excellent team player, resourceful, organized, and mindful of time management.
Very good communication skills.
Positive and open in bringing your energy and talent to a multi-functional team.
Ability to manage stress amid an intensely demanding creative environment.
IT/SW requirements (if applicable)
VRED, Unreal, Adobe suite. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-31
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hookkoo AB
GÖTEBORG
