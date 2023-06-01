Volvo System Verification Engineer C Level 2
2023-06-01
INTRODUCTION
Are you looking for a stimulating experience in a fast-paced global environment? Would you like to develop our next generation of verification tools and methods and take virtual testing to new levels? Then you should join us as System Verification Engineer in Complete Powertrain - Powertrain Engineering Sweden.
THIS IS US, YOUR NEW COLLEAGUES
We at Volvo Group are constantly moving and changing to be one step ahead in the technology journey. Within Volvo Group Trucks Technology, we are adapting and challenging ourselves to be able to develop new breakthrough transport solutions. We strive to add value and the best solutions to our customers while being energy efficient, sustainable, and safer for society. That is why we at the team ESW Configuration Management & Verification now are looking for you, our new colleague, for the position as ESW Verification Engineer.
In our team, we are driven by curiosity and it is important for us to think outside of the box and try new things to be able to best succeed. We are driven by passion for what we do, and we also value great communication - without communication we cannot work with so much flexibility and trust as we do today. Lastly, we strongly believe that a helpful team who is passionate about what they do is the key for an effective and good work environment.
ROLE DESCRIPTION
As System Verification Engineer, you will have the opportunity to reinforce our team working with integration and verification. We perform system verification using both SIL and HIL test environments, to balance quick feedback loops with a deep level of test accuracy.
In this role, you will have great opportunities to challenge and grow your engineering knowledge and skills, as we work with exciting and pioneering technologies for the next generation of propulsion systems.
Your daily operation will span a wide range of activities, developing and executing automatic test scripts in order to develop virtual test methods. You will play a key role to further enhance and develop our HIL and SIL test environments, in close cooperation with our colleagues around the globe. As we work according to agile principles, you and your team colleagues will to a large extent influence be able to plan and structure your work.
WHO ARE YOU?
What we are looking for
To be successful in this position we believe you have a mix of the following knowledges, skills, and experiences in your profile:
* Experience from verification of automotive embedded systems in SIL/HIL environments
* Automotive knowledge - Combustion technology, Exhaust aftertreatment technology, Transmission technology or Hybrid technology.
* Experience from SW Engineering in the automotive industry (Preferably Matlab, C, C# or Python)
* A Masters or Bachelor's degree in Engineering (Electronics, Mechatronics, Computer Science or similar)
* A curious and learning mindset, where you see problem solving as a great source of knowledge!
ARE WE THE PERFECT MATCH?
You get an opportunity to work together with highly skilled colleagues in an international environment which promotes ingenuity and fun and provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally. Team work, passion and respect for the individual are key values for us. Every person in our team brings something unique to the table, so be authentic! We are looking forward for your application!
