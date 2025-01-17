Volvo Industrial PhD Position
2025-01-17
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
The group (Power Electronics Inverter Design) consists of two teams driving the development of traction Inverters for our Battery Electric Vehicles. We offer an exciting career opportunity right in the heart of electrification at Volvo Cars. We aspire to a company culture that inspires you to aim high. You do your best and have fun doing it!
What's in it for you?
Our Power Electronics Department designs the brain and muscles of the Electric Vehicle propulsion system, the traction inverter hardware & software as well as power conversion and charger units. If you are Power Electronics Designer that aims to find the most innovative solutions for the world's best electric drive systems, then you apply to join our team.
What you'll do
We are seeking a talented researcher for a 5-year Industrial PhD position at Volvo Cars, in collaboration with Högskolan Väst and Uppsala Universitet. This position offers a unique opportunity to advance electric vehicle technology while pursuing academic research.
In this role, you will explore the multi-objective optimization of traction inverters using Power Electronics Building Blocks (PEBB). Your research will focus on optimizing cost, efficiency, power density, and reliability of modern electric vehicle systems. You will develop and validate prototype traction inverters, creating comprehensive design optimization guidelines for practical applications.
The ideal candidate should hold a Master's Degree in Electronics Engineering or related field with a focus on power electronics. You should have strong expertise in power electronics converters, control strategies, and simulation tools (PLECS, MATLAB, Ltspice). Programming skills in C and Python are essential.
We're looking for someone who combines strong analytical abilities with excellent organizational skills. The successful candidate will be proactive, enthusiastic about sharing knowledge, and capable of working both independently and as part of a team.
This position represents an exciting opportunity to contribute to sustainable transportation technology while developing your expertise in both academic and industrial settings. You will be guided by one industrial supervisor and two academic supervisors throughout your PhD journey.
What you'll bring
* We believe you have Master 's Degrees in Electronics Engineering or other related electrical engineering majors, with a power electronics curriculum.
* Knowledge of power electronics converters, including analysis, modeling, and control strategies, as well as proficiency in various topologies.
* Understanding of multi-physics analysis in power electronics, encompassing thermal, electromagnetic, and structural considerations.
* Hands-on experience in designing high-power converters and conducting prototype testing in laboratory environments.
* Experience in optimizing power electronics performance, with a focus on enhancing key metrics such as cost efficiency and operational effectiveness.
* Expertise in key hardware functions, including but not limited to gate driver circuits, power semiconductors, DC link capacitors, and busbar design and analysis.
* Familiarity with power electronics reliability principles is an advantage.
* Proficiency in simulation tools for power electronics, such as PLECS, MATLAB, and Ltspice.
* Competence in schematic and PCB layout design software, such as Altium Designer.
* Experience with multi-physics simulation platforms, such as ANSYS.
* Strong programming skills in languages like C and Python.
On a personal level:
* You are a highly motivated and dependable team player with a consistently positive attitude and a collaborative spirit.
* You take initiative, demonstrating a natural enthusiasm for sharing your expertise and passion with others to inspire and empower those around you.
* With a strong analytical mindset, you approach challenges methodically, embracing opportunities to grow and adapt with a flexible and open-minded attitude.
Your organizational skills enable you to effectively prioritize and plan activities for yourself.
