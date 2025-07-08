Voice of the Customer Analyst
We're looking for a Voice of the Customer Analyst with strong communication skills and an analytical mindset to join the Avinode team in Sweden. You will have the flexibility to work from the Gothenburg office or remotely, whichever suits you best. Your addition to the team will bring valuable analytics and insights in regards to CX on all Avinode platforms - Avinode Marketplace, Schedaero and Paynode.
This role goes beyond reporting: you'll proactively connect the dots between data, business goals, and customer experience across three main platforms: Avinode Marketplace, Schedaero, and Paynode.
You'll help Avinode understand how users interact with their platforms, what they need, what they're frustrated with, and how they can turn those insights into tangible improvements, not just internally, but across their go-to-market and product strategy. We are leaning more on the communicative side this time around, where we expect you to be comfortable in explaining insights, nudging change, and pushing discussions forward - not just deep-diving into data.
Responsibilities
Drive insights from customer data across the journey - focus initially on the early stages of the customer journey (e.g. sales experience, onboarding, website feedback).
Present insights proactively - not just when asked, but before the questions come. You'll connect the dots between NPS, churn and user behavior to then drive change.
Build on what exists - A solid feedback structure has been put in place. We now need to scale it, especially around surveys and touchpoints.
Own survey quality and automation - we're behind on this. You'll help us catch up.
Lead VOC tooling initiatives - drive adoption, optimization, and continued evolution of our customer feedback management tool.
Work cross-functionally - partner with Product, CX, Sales, and Support to connect insights to action.
Ideal candidate
Experience working in a digital/SaaS company
4+ years' of experience in a similar role
Experience of working in Power BI and with data. SQL knowledge is a big plus
Great with analytics - capable of understanding and analyzing metrics in order to turn these into valuable insights
Communicating fluently in English - written and spoken
To become a "Noder" you have to be flexible and able to handle ambiguity. You can produce high quality deliverables in support of customer experience excellence and retention while also defining product ROI for clients and presenting this with the help of great communication abilities.
Employment
This is a recruitment process meaning you will be hired by Avinode directly and OIO acting as a recruitment partner with all questions regarding the role going through us.
Additional info
Employment type: Full-time, office hours with a flexible schedule
Location: Gothenburg/Remote in Sweden
Contact: Dino Segetalo - dino@oio.se
About OIO
