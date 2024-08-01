VMware Tanzu Consultant
2024-08-01
· Experience in Application Development or Operations in IT or Engineering,
• Prior experience presenting to application development or PaaS/SaaS or networking/security technology.
• Have Strong experience in design and maintenance of Modern applications in cloud native platforms, migrate on-prem applications to cloud SaaS with smart Devops tools
• Experience with Maintaining Workload Kubernetes Cluster (Shared Services: Gitlab, ingress and other containerized services
• Experience in create and maintain VMware Tanzu Supervisor Kubernetes Cluster
• Experience in VMware Tanzu Storage Policy definitions of the Kubernetes Control plane.
• Experience in VMware Tanzu Mission Control management and troubleshooting skills.
• Experience in create and manage Workload Network in Tanzu platform.
• Experience in create and manage Tanzu Kubernetes Grid Container (TKG)
• Experience in Create and Manage Namespace - Logical grouping of resources to create applications.
• Experience in Resources Settings of Namespaces and Supervisor Cluster in VMware Tanzu
• Experience in Control plane and Worker instance creation and management.
Application Backup experience in Tanzu Velero
• Application containerization in TKS
• Strong knowledge and hands on in supporting Load Balancing for containerized applications.
• Strong knowledge and hands on in monitoring containerized environment in Kubernetes
• Good knowledge in VMware vSphere vCenter and VMs
• Terraform/Ansible/Coding languages preferred.
• Experience with continuous integration/deployment technologies such as Jenkins, Github/Gitlab.
• Certified VMware Certified Specialist - vSphere with Tanzu 2023
• Strong Knowledge in Minio, Velero and the following tools
• Container orchestration solution.
• Console service for container operations (TMC, etc.).
• CLI tools. * Load balancing (NSX ALB, etc.).
• Ingress control.
• Egress control.
• Container runtime.
• Code repository (Gitlab, Jenkins, etc.).
• Continuous delivery tooling (FluxCD, etc).
• Container registry, repository tooling (Harbor, etc.).
• Eser authentication tooling
• Container backup solution (K10, Velero, etc.).
• s3 storage to store backups.
• Monitoring solution: o Log forwarding to logging platform. Så ansöker du
