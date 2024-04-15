Visual Designer
2024-04-15
Xensam: SAM DisruptersXensam is the leading provider of AI-powered, cloud-hosted Software Asset Management technology. We're looking for key players to join us as we scale our impact and build the Xensam team together. We take our culture seriously and strive to maintain the excellence, energy & enthusiasm that flows through the organization today.
We look for candidates who are passionate about what they do and ready to work the Xensam way. We know that experience counts, but we also know that it's you, the person behind the experience, that makes it count.
About the roleAre you a graphic visionary eager to redefine what's possible in B2B visual design? Do you possess a digital-first mindset with a passion for shaping brands' visual narratives? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you!
As our Visual Designer, you'll be the driving force behind crafting a coherent look and feel that resonates with our audience across every touchpoint. You won't just create designs; you'll be the owner of our visual brand identity, ensuring that every visual element reflects our core values and leaves a lasting impression.
Responsibilities
Visual Identity: Own and evolve our brand's visual identity, as the guardian of a coherent look and feel across all platforms and channels.
Digital Marketing Assets: Design compelling visuals and infographics for digital marketing initiatives that grab attention and drive engagement.
Social Media Content: Develop visually striking content for social media platforms that drive action while strengthening brand recognition.
Tradeshow Collateral: Create dynamic booth designs and event collateral that capture attention and communicate our brand's essence effectively.
Product Marketing Collateral: Craft persuasive sales decks and collateral that marry compelling content with visually captivating design elements.
Video Creation: Utilize your video-editing skills to create engaging multimedia content that resonates with our target audience.
AI Design Tooling: Leverage AI tools and prompts to enhance your design process, ensuring efficiency while staying true to our brand's visual identity.
You will be part of the marketing team, and report directly to the CMO.
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in graphic design, visual communication, or related field.
1-3 years of proven experience in graphical design with a focus on digital-first B2B environments.
Exceptional portfolio showcasing a diverse range of design projects.
Proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign) and video-editing software (e.g., Premiere Pro, After Effects).
Strong understanding of design principles, typography, and color theory.
Excellent communication skills and the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.
What we offer
A dynamic role that focuses on "freedom under responsibility"
3 days in-office schedule (remote Mondays & Fridays)
A generous work culture with free access to beverages & snacks, gym, bi-weekly massages at the office, shuffleboard, and other games etc.
If sales targets are met, an annual destination trip awaits all employees
Work with a diverse group driven by ambition as well as having fun together with different activities
Great opportunity to influence your career development as well as the company's
Work with the latest technology in the fastest-growing SAM software in the market
At Xensam, our core values define our workplace atmosphere:
REBELLIOUS We foster a rebellious spirit, promoting freedom within responsibilities and encouraging initiative.
HUMANE Our team promotes a caring, inclusive environment where diversity is valued, and individuals are respected and empowered to be themselves.
HARMONIOUS We prioritize harmony, valuing work-life balance, and creating a pleasant atmosphere.
If you're ready to own the creative direction and leave an indelible mark on our brand's story, we'd love to hear from you. Apply now with a portfolioand let's create something extraordinary together! Ersättning
