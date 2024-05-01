HR Tech & AI Consultant
2024-05-01
As an HR Tech & AI Consultant at Intertalents, you'll play a pivotal role in advising and developing HR and payroll functions, leading business development initiatives, and tackling various day-to-day administrative challenges. Leveraging your expertise in modern technologies and AI tools, you'll optimize HR processes, bolster data analytics capabilities, and drive organizational efficiency.
Key Responsibilities:
• Spearhead HR and payroll operations to ensure precision and compliance with regulatory standards.
• Drive business development by identifying new prospects, nurturing client relationships, and presenting forward-thinking HR solutions.
• Harness modern technologies and AI tools such as payroll systems, HRIS, and HR data analytics platforms to revolutionize HR processes and inform strategic decision-making.
• Swiftly and effectively resolve day-to-day administrative issues, upholding a high standard of organizational effectiveness.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to execute HR initiatives and bolster organizational objectives.
Requirements:
• Hands-on experience in HR roles, with a keen grasp of modern technologies and AI tools integral to HR functions.
• Proven track record in business development activities.
• Fluent in English; proficiency in Swedish is advantageous.
• Additional proficiency in Nordic or European languages is a bonus.
• Proficient analytical and problem-solving skills, adept at leveraging data insights to drive business outcomes.
• Exceptional communication and interpersonal abilities, facilitating seamless collaboration across diverse teams.
Why Join Us:
• Opportunity to pioneer at the intersection of HR and cutting-edge technologies, shaping the future of HR practices.
• Vibrant and collaborative work culture fostering innovation and professional development.
• Competitive compensation package and comprehensive benefits, along with avenues for career progression.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are invited to submit their CV and cover letter indicating "HR Tech & AI Consultant Application" in the subject line. We eagerly anticipate hearing from you!
At Intertalents, we believe in diversity and equal opportunities in the workplace, welcoming applicants from all backgrounds to apply.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-15
E-post: jobs@intertalents.se
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "HR Tech & AI Consultant". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Intertalents Consulting AB
