Technical Artist (Runtime)
2024-05-01
We are a global team of creators, storytellers, technologists, experience originators, innovators and so much more. We believe amazing games and experiences start with teams as diverse as the players and communities we serve. At Electronic Arts, the only limit is your imagination.
We are DICE, the award-winning studio with locations in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden, best known for creating the phenomenally successful Battlefield franchise.
We are now part of a set of global studios building a connected Battlefield universe. Our people are the backbone and driving force to our creative products, and are always looking for diverse game creators to join us in Stockholm, Gothenburg, or working remotely, to help us build the best Battlefield experiences and make our studio the best in the industry.
We are looking for a Technical Artist who guides the practical implementation into the artistic process. You will support the Technical Art Director to follow through on the Technical Art Direction, helping the wider art team with technical solutions in the engine and answers to the Technical Art Director as the day-to-day manager.
Responsibilities
Flag and communicate concerns regarding a potential mismatch between artistic goals and practical reality.
Provide technical feedback to the artists.
Ensure production setup keeps up with industry developments.
Research and develop workflows & best practices.
Identify problems and find solutions.
Review content and the game to ensure consistency, quality and compliance with performance goals.
Qualifications:
Has a strong understanding of content creation, 3D engines and shading.
Has a strong understanding of content performance and performance debugging.
A people person who is able to work with a broad group of developers in a collaborative way.
About Electronic Arts
Everything we do is designed to inspire the world to play. Through our cutting-edge games, innovative services, and powerful technologies, we bring worlds with infinite possibilities to millions of players and fans around the globe.
We're looking for collaborative and inclusive people with diverse perspectives who will enrich our culture and challenge us. We take a holistic approach with our benefits program, focusing on physical, emotional, financial, career, and community wellness to support our people through every chapter of life. We provide comprehensive benefit packages and support for a balanced life with paid time off and new parent leave, plus free games and so much more. Our goal is to provide a safe and respectful workplace that empowers you to thrive in both work and life.
