Visual Arts Teacher, PYP & MYP IB Programmes
AB Parts & Paomees / Grundskollärarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla grundskollärarjobb i Stockholm
2024-08-14
Welcome to two of Stockholm's International Baccalaureate schools. The International School of Kungsholmen which boasts an English profile and IB centered education, and Vasa International School which highlights both the Swedish curriculum (LGR22) and the IB framework. As schools that work with the International Baccalaureate (IB) Program you could open the doors to your future international teaching adventures!
We are currently seeking a full-time visual arts teacher who would work in half classes at both of our campuses.
The position is a substituting positing and will start from October 1 2024.
These school belong to AB Parts & Paomees, which also owns Europaskolan Södermalm. The school was founded in 1998 and has for several years been authorized by the International Baccalaureate® (IB) to conduct teaching according to the Primary Years Program (PYP) and the Middle Years Program (MYP).
Our school follows the curriculum of the International Baccalaureate program which focuses on global mindedness, student agency, and a focus on inquiring into various thematic units. Our schools are composed of both international and Swedish staff who are dedicated to their subject areas and in furthering their development by incorporating new technology, philosophies, and lesson ideas into their teaching. Our class sizes are small, and our students are highly motivated.
As a teacher with us, you should be interested in:
Create engaging and hands-on lessons that are aligned with the International Baccalaureate program for science and math.
Develop assessment methods that align with the IB curriculum and track student progress.
Collaborate with other staff members to ensure a successful program.
Create a positive and engaging learning environment that fosters student growth and development.
Work with international contexts and global-mindedness.
Educate students to develop student agency and critical-thinking skills.
Develop your understanding of the International Baccalaureate pedagogy, methodology, and didactics.
Your duties will be as follows:
In your role as a visual arts educator, you are expected to follow the framework of the IB curriculum at our international school in Kungsholmen.
You are expected to teach students in our Bilingual IB Program within the framework of both the IB and LGR22 curriculum at our bilingual school in Vasastan.
You are expected to plan and implement Units of Inquiry that are relevant and motivating for our students.
You are expected to use English as the language of instruction. An understanding of Swedish is beneficial for our students in the bilingual section.
You are expected to collaborate with our teachers in both our primary years and middle years programs.
You are expected to collaborate and plan with a teaching team at least once a week. The meetings are structured on a weekly basis. Planning and meetings are held in English.
If you are passionate about teaching visual arts, creating engaging lessons, and fostering student growth and development, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-30
E-post: jobapplication@vasaintschool.se Arbetsgivarens referens
