Verification Engineer
Polarium Energy Solutions AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2024-05-27
Polarium is a Swedish company dedicated to providing the best performing, safe and sustainable energy storage solutions built on lithium-ion technology. Polarium's headquarters and R&D center are situated in Sweden and the manufacturing in Mexico. Through its global sales channels and representation in the US, South Africa, Sweden, UK, New Zealand and Indonesia, Polarium serves customers worldwide. Today, our market-leading solutions are in use on all continents and in all climate zones - from the Equator to the Arctic.
About the job
We are looking for our new Verification Engineer who will develop and improve Polariums verification environments. In this role you are responsible for product verification and validation for hardware and firmware and support certification testing. You will also run mechanical tests and certification testing whit our 3 'rd party test house. The position is based at the Polarium HQ in Kista. Business trips will occur, both international and within Sweden.
Responsibilities:
Run system verification tests for new and modified batteries
Writing test specification based on requirement specifications
Trouble shooting and problem identification
Automate test set-up's to reduce test time for recurring tests
Support 3'rd parties with our tools and methods to ensure all verification is done to Polarium requirements
Support internal and external stakeholders with expertise within the area
Develop modularized verification test blocks with re-use capabilities.
Who are you?
We are looking for a self going, detail-oriented person with capability to see the whole picture. You have excellent technical skills who constantly seeks new knowledge within the area. We believe you have 3-5 years' experience from similar positions. We also believe you have knowledge from agile development and enjoy fast growing cooperate environment.
Qualifications and experience:
Experience from certification, mechanical- and electronics testing.
FW testing experience is a bonus but not mandatory.
Knowledge in TestStand and LabVIEW
Master or bachelor 's degree in relevant education
Good communication skills, and you are fluent in English, both spoken and written
Swedish work permit.
What's in it for you?
We offer a challenging position in an open and friendly environment where we help each other to develop and create value. Your work will have a true impact on Polariums future success.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
