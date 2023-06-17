VD Administrative Assistant
2023-06-17
Job Title: CEO Administrative Assistant
Location: Östermalm, Stockholm
Company Overview:
We are an esteemed international company operating within the luxury bed industry.
With a commitment to delivering exceptional sleep experiences, our brand is synonymous with craftsmanship, quality, and timeless elegance.
Position Overview:
We are seeking a highly skilled and dynamic CEO Administrative Assistant to provide comprehensive support to our Chief Executive Officer. This pivotal role requires a professional who can effectively manage administrative tasks, ensure seamless communication, and contribute to the overall efficiency and success of the executive team.
Responsibilities:
Utilize Fortnox and/or accounting knowledge to assist with financial tasks, such as expense tracking, invoicing, quotations and basic bookkeeping.
Assist with email correspondence, filtering messages, responding to inquiries, quotations and maintaining a high level of confidentiality.
Maintain and organize important documents, files, and records, ensuring easy access and retrieval as needed.
Demonstrate proficiency in Microsoft Office suite (Excel, Word, PowerPoint) to create, edit, and format various documents and presentations.
Possess familiarity with Mac/Apple computers and devices
Conduct research, compile data, and prepare reports as requested by the CEO, ensuring accuracy and attention to detail.
Act as a liaison between the CEO and internal/external stakeholders, maintaining effective communication channels and facilitating smooth operations.
Prepare and coordinate materials for meetings, presentations, and conferences, ensuring accuracy and professionalism.
Manage the CEO's calendar, appointments, and travel arrangements, ensuring efficient time management and prompt response to meeting requests.
Requirements:
Fluent proficiency in English and Swedish is essential for effective communication in a multicultural work environment.
Strong knowledge of Fortnox and/or accounting principles to handle financial tasks accurately.
Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite (Excel, Word, PowerPoint) to create and manage documents, spreadsheets, and presentations, including familiarity with Google Drive (using Microsoft Office shared documents)
Familiarity with Mac/Apple computers and devices.
Excellent organizational skills with the ability to prioritize tasks and meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment.
Exceptional attention to detail and a commitment to maintaining confidentiality.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills to interact effectively with internal and external stakeholders.
Proactive problem-solving abilities and the capability to work independently with minimal supervision.
Availability to work on-site (no distance working).
Not required but a plus:
• Experience with e-commerce or retail
Additional language skills in French, Italian, Spanish and German would be very advantageous.
Flexibility to work half-time is possible
If you are a dedicated and resourceful professional who thrives in a luxury industry setting, possesses strong administrative skills, and is committed to supporting executive leadership, we invite you to apply for this exciting opportunity. Join our prestigious company and contribute to providing exceptional sleep experiences to our discerning clientele.
This job will start as a provanställd, and could potentially turn after 6 months, into fastanställd.
To apply, please submit your resume, a cover letter, and any relevant language proficiency certificates.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-17
E-post: info@thesleeprevolution.com
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "CEO-VD assistant". Omfattning
The Sleep Revolution AB
(org.nr 559074-0824)
Lill jans plan 6 (visa karta
)
114 25 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
The Sleep Revolution & Vispring Agency Jobbnummer
7891824