Validation Engineer
2024-10-22
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
We are now looking into strengthening our team with one SoC (System-on-Chip) validation engineer.
The SoC Validation team, which is part of Digital ASIC and FPGA in Lund, has the assignment, in collaboration with Kista and Austin, to perform HW Lab Verification and Validation activities for FPGA and ASIC Radio products.
The work consists in developing a validation framework, performing electrical and validation measurements, supporting product integration.
To prepare for a new device, test script and programs needs to be extended and customized, test boards specified and a validation plan produced. Dry runs might be performed using virtual or emulation platforms.
When the new ASIC arrives to our HW validation lab a bring up activity starts, followed by some initial manual debug and investigation.
After this initial phase a core set of electrical validation measurements is performed to cover PVT, power correlation and performance aspects.
What you will do:
• Develop and test high quality products
• Provide troubleshooting and customer support
• Apply continuous improvements of products and processes
• Generate validation reports
The skills you bring:
• At least 5 years' experience in functional verification and electrical validation
• At least 5 years' experience with general HW lab setup and work
• Knowledge of C, C++ and scripting languages
• Bachelor's or Master degree in Computer/Electrical Engineering (or equivalent)
• Proficiency in written and spoken English.
We do also expect that you are good teammate, self-motivated, solution oriented and ready to be a mentor. Should have an innovative mentality and be open to creation and innovation.
