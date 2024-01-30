UX Writer
2024-01-30
Are you a User Experience Writer with a passion for creating intuitive copy for internal and external digital products? Do you have a visionary mindset and feel ready to be the pioneering UX Writer within our organization? If you are eager to use your writing skills to make digital auctioning the first, best and most trusted option to buy and sell used business goods, we are the company for you.
About the Company
Klaravik SE is a prominent auction brand known for its robust online platform that facilitates the sale of a wide range of items, including machinery, vehicles, equipment, and various industrial tools. Established in Sweden, Klaravik has carved out a reputation for being a reliable and efficient marketplace for both buyers and sellers.
Klaravik is a part of TBAuctions, a group that encompasses several auction brands under its umbrella, Klaravik benefits from an expansive network and a broad customer base. This integration enhances its capabilities to reach a wider audience, ensuring a constant flow of items and bids, thereby maintaining a dynamic and vibrant auction environment.
About the Role
As the first UX writer joining our Design & User Experience team, you'll have the unique opportunity of shaping the role and applying your expertise across different departments. The team consists of curious and ambitious Designers who love to bounce ideas off one another and are all dedicated to creating solutions that meet both business goals and user needs.
Your ability to work in a collaborative environment that means jumping into an existing product process is just as important as your UX writing skills. You'll team up with designers, developers, testers, and product owners, assuming responsibility for crafting and implementing our copy strategy.
The company operates at a high pace, and new things are happening all the time! Hence, it's important that you are driven and can adapt to changing conditions but are also ready to argue your case. We want to build a team that works well together, so personal chemistry and the desire to develop something really great is highly valued.
Your role will involve:
• Being a part of developing the Auction platform of the future
• Crafting and implementing our copy strategy
• Writing intuitive and converting copy for internal and external digital products
• Iterate copy based on insights and user needs
• Creating necessary documentation for the creation of copy as a design system
• Collaborating with Designers, Developers and Product Owners to share knowledge and craft amazing user experiences
About You
You have several years of experience in similar work and, of course, a strong belief in the importance of the written word for the final product. Taking responsibility comes naturally to you, and you know how to balance professional work behavior with having fun at the office.
• You're a native English speaker
• You have at least a couple of years of experience as a UX writer
• You always strive to create world-class user experiences
• You have knowledge of software development cycles and agile working
• You have a good understanding for modularization of copy
• You understand wireframes and have basic Figma skills
What we offer
A pleasant workplace in modern premises in central Lund right by the train station. There are also city and regional buses nearby.
Flexible working hours give you the opportunity to balance your private life and work, no matter where you are in life.
We have 6 weeks of vacation, wellness contribution, pension solution and health insurance.
Details
Start day: According to agreement
Location: Vävaregatan 21, 227 36 Lund
Salary: According to agreement
If you have any questions about the position, please contact Sofia Florén, Head of Design at s.floren@tbauctions.com
.
We recommend that you submit your application immediately as we make a continuous selection.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-18
