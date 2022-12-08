UX Designer - Nørdlight
Toca Boca AB / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm Visa alla grafiska jobb i Stockholm
2022-12-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Toca Boca AB i Stockholm
We are looking for a UX designer to design and iterate on the interaction rules of our casual puzzle game currently being built in the Rubik's Cube franchise.
What you would primarily do:
Taking a player first approach to design user interaction. Nørdlight takes UX and the player journey very seriously and in essence, this person will make sure that our audience finds our upcoming game easy, tactile and fun to interact with.
Design and validate clear, simple and consistent UX solutions and interaction rules for game features. Collaborate with game designers and artists to find the best solutions. Communicate these to the wider team, make sure they are adhered to and iterate when needed
Work closely with our UI artists and engineers to make sure our game's interface is readable, accessible, dynamic and looks fantastic.
Help us bring the tactile physical marvel that is the Rubik's cube into the digital era
Create and export wireframe graphics and user journeys for our artists and engineers to implement.
Support developers with feedback and direction. Adapt and iterate on the experience in-engine together with artists and programmers until it looks and feels amazing
Be a shining knight of accessibility, inclusiveness and usability within the team, always with the players perspective in mind
Work with our data analysts, user research team and play designers to gather player requirements and validate design
Identify usability snags and figure out the best way to solve them, collaborating with the team to make this happen
Your skills, experiences, and traits:
You have experience from UX Design working on touch screen devices or game studios.
Ability to create clear UX mockups
A strong understanding of UX beyond purely UI
It wouldn't hurt if you have:
Casual games experience
Strong and positive collaborator who loves working with people from other disciplines!
Working at Nørdlight:
Flexible hours
Competitive salaries
Health benefits
Possibility to work from home
Health insurance
Pension
Education budget
Friday friendly gaming
If you love games, creative freedom, being heard, and being a valued part of a small studio then we would love to hear from you! Join Nørdlight and let's grow together!
For this position, we are considering both options, consultants or permanent employees.
ABOUT THE COMPANY
Nørdlight is a small studio of almost 20 people, guided by a team of veterans complimented by fresh perspective from new developers, always looking for diversity to help us innovate and evolve.
We set out to not only build fantastic titles but to create the greatest place to work, aiming to be the best in the world when it comes to employee health and culture, team autonomy, creative freedom, inclusion, and product involvement across all disciplines. We are currently working on bringing one of the world's most beloved brands, Rubik's cube, to the digital market. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Arbetsformedlingen". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Toca Boca AB
(org.nr 556870-3721), https://nordlight.io/#home
120 24 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7243330