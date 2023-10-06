UX Designer - Nørdlight
We are looking for a UX designer to design and iterate on the interaction rules of our casual puzzle game currently being built in the Rubik's Cube franchise.
Taking a player first approach to design user interaction. Nørdlight takes UX and the player journey very seriously and in essence, this person will make sure that our audience finds our upcoming game easy, tactile and fun to interact with.
As a UX Designer You Will:
Design and validate clear, simple and consistent UX solutions and interaction rules for game features. Collaborate with game designers and artists to find the best solutions. Communicate these to the wider team, make sure they are adhered to and iterate when needed.
Work closely with our UI artists and engineers to make sure our game's interface is readable, accessible, dynamic and looks fantastic.
Help us bring the tactile physical marvel that is the Rubik's cube into the digital era.
Create and export wireframe graphics and user journeys for our artists and engineers to implement.
Support developers with feedback and direction. Adapt and iterate on the experience in-engine together with artists and programmers until it looks and feels amazing.
Be a shining knight of accessibility, inclusiveness and usability within the team, always with the players perspective in mind.
Work with our data analysts, user research team and play designers to gather player requirements and validate design.
Identify usability snags and figure out the best way to solve them, collaborating with the team to make this happen.
Some Features This Person Will Probably Work On:
Core interaction rules and controls for the game.
Flows and UI Mockups for live operation features, battle pass, inventory and construction systems.
Game onboarding.
Team Responsibilities:
Work within a small feature team consisting of play designers, artists and gameplay developers.
Continuously test their own work.
Engage with and help improve all our processes as a team, be it releasing features or sprint planning.
Who Would This Person Work With:
The Game Designer who sets the design requirements.
The Producer who maintain the product backlog, roadmap and priorities.
The UI Artist who realizes the UX Flow into the art assets.
The Developer who ties together the UX Flow and art asset into actual UI in the engine.
You have experience from UX Design working on game studios and touch screen devices.
Ability to create clear UX mockups.
A strong understanding of UX beyond purely UI.
Working at Nørdlight
Flexible hours
Competitive salaries
Health benefits
Possibility to work from home
Health insurance
Pension
Friday friendly gaming
If you love games, creative freedom, being heard, and being a valued part of a small studio then we would love to hear from you!
Join Nørdlight and let's grow together!
