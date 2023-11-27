Utv ing perovskit solceller/Dev Eng perovskite PV (reliability expert)
2023-11-27
Job Title: Engineer- Development III - Perovskite reliability expert
Reports To: Head of R&D, Evolar AB / European Technology Center
Basic Job Functions:
Perform material and device research to enhance thin film solar cell performance and stability and to reduce manufacturing cost.
Responsible for projects or functions that are highly complex, require significant innovation and critical to department objectives.
Plan, execute and characterize development engineering experiments in the laboratory and manufacturing environment with strategic foresight. Drives actions with strategic foresight.
Applies statistical and engineering methods to optimize organizational effectiveness. Improves methods for use by others.
Education/Experience:
• Ph.D. within the area perovskite solar cell technology
Required Skills/Competencies:
• Extensive experience within the field of reliability / stability testing and understanding of degradation mechanisms in perovskite solar cells. Experience from dry processing of perovskites is advantageous.
• Expert and hands on experience in laboratory or manufacturing environment.
• In depth knowledge in several fields from the list of photovoltaic device theory, materials science, process engineering, characterization techniques and other fields relevant to First Solar's technology.
• Strong sense of project ownership with hands-on and can-do attitude.
• Strong communication skills across organizations.
Essential Responsibilities:
Identify opportunities for improvement in solar cell stability through engineering, scientific or empirical methods.
Improve state of the art techniques for material analysis, statistical analysis of data, or execution planning of experiments. Develop a work plan that have unclear solution paths.
May be responsible to determine and evaluate material specification for improved performance. May be responsible to determine and evaluate tool/equipment specifications.
Effective communicator with internal and external partners and customers. Effective team member that can support cross-functional projects and take ownership of sub-deliverables.
May train, mentor and manage junior and peers on specific subject matters.
Complies with Company's Environmental, Quality, Safety or any other policies that have been enforced. Contributes to continuous improvement of said policies.
Other duties as assigned.
Job description subject to change at any time.
Reporting Relationships:
• Reports to Head of R&D, Evolar AB / European Technology Center
