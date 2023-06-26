User Success Manager
2023-06-26
We're looking for a highly motivated individual to help our users get the most out of our apps!
What we do
We're passionate about creating apps to help people all over the world feel better. A small but mighty team, we spend every day crafting the best wellbeing apps right from our cozy digs in central Malmö.
We're on a mission to create science-backed healthy habits, helping millions of users take control of their fitness journey and improve their well-being with our 3 apps, Seven, Cycles and Halo.
Our apps are our sole focus, and we're constantly creating new features to inspire healthy habits in people around the world. As a self-funded company with no corporate hoops to jump through, we always make decisions based on what's best for our users. That's where you come in!
What you'll do
The role of User Success Manager is a broad, flexible role with a huge opportunity for growth. As a foundation, you'll:
Develop relationships with our users by providing the best customer support and communicating their needs to our developers and designers.
Play an important role in quality assurance by testing our apps before each new release.
Create engaging and educational content for our social media and blogs to promote our apps.
Also take on office management tasks like booking team outings and events (including fun activities like boating in the harbor, archery tag and go-karting!).
Who you are
You don't need to have a background in tech, but a keen sense of interest and curiosity is important.
You're fluent in English, an empathetic communicator and a great writer.
You have a knack for problem-solving, critical thinking and an eye for detail.
You're a self-starter who isn't confined to working within the job description.
A friendly co-worker, thoughtful in your approach to working and communicating with others.
What it's like to work here
Our apps aren't an extension of our business, for us, they're the beating heart of it. That means we work with craftsmanship and care, but aren't afraid of trying new things and going out on a limb to delight the people who use our apps.
At Perigee, we have a flat organization which means everyone's voice matters! You'll work with your team to choose your tasks, and you'll be an important part of the decision making process, helping us steer the product in the right direction. With everyone's contribution counting, we take pride in having a collaborative work environment that fosters our love of coming into work each day.
The charming seaside city of Malmö boasts a multicultural vibe and a thriving culinary scene, it's also a cultural hotspot, buzzing with year-round festivals and performances. Our light and airy office space is a calm, low-distraction environment. Cozy meeting spaces and comfy couches make for the perfect spot for an afternoon fika, or to peruse a book from our library. We'll help you grow your knowledge by ordering the books you want to read and finding the courses and conferences you'd like to attend.
Wellbeing is what we do, and we want to help you feel your best. That's why we have monthly wellness activities as a team and we'll nurture your personal fitness goals with an annual wellbeing allowance. Plus, work-life balance is a top priority for us, which is why we have flexible hours and the option to work from home when you need to.
If this sounds like something you'd be interested in, we're excited to hear from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-26
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Perigee AB
(org.nr 556906-9882), https://perigee.se/
Gustav Adolfs Torg 10A (visa karta
)
211 39 MALMÖ
7911629