Use Case Lead - PLM development for Siemens Energy
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2026-04-15
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Skill Kompetenspartner AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Söderköping
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige
Company overview
Siemens Energy meets the growing demand for energy in more than 90 countries and contributes to protecting our climate. With over 94,000 employees, the company generates electricity for 16% of the world's population and strives to provide sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy through innovative technologies. Siemens Energy develops gas turbines and power plants for global use and has an extensive service organization. With 3,000 employees in Finspång and an annual turnover of approximately SEK 10 billion, Siemens Energy is a significant player in energy technology.
Role description
Siemens Energy are seeking experienced consultants to take on the role of Use Case Leads within the PLM360 programme. In this position you will coordinate business requirements, manage use case backlogs and ensure successful end-to-end delivery across key PLM capability areas. Acting as a business proxy where internal resources are limited, you will ensure that each capability area is clearly understood, properly documented, prioritised and effectively integrated into the overall PLM ecosystem.
Key responsibilities
Lead and gather business requirements, maintaining user stories and functional requirements in Jira
Own and prioritize the use case backlog, translating strategy into sprint goals
Coordinate cross-functional teams, including SMEs, solution architects, and stakeholders
Identify gaps between current practices and proposed PLM solutions, and drive alignment
Support the business in closing gaps and improving ways of working
Ensure solutions meet business needs through validation and testing
Represent the use case in design reviews and cross-team alignment discussions
Identify and manage data migration requirements
Support business readiness through demos, testing, and training
Candidate profile
The ideal candidate has experience in cross-functional engineering, operations and quality environments with strong skills in requirements gathering, user stories and business process definition. You can translate technical information into business language and have experience supporting testing, validation and UAT. PLM experience (preferably Teamcenter) and a background in engineering or manufacturing are highly valued, along with familiarity with Jira and Confluence. The role requires a self-driven person with strong communication and stakeholder management skills who can operate independently as a business proxy.
Key qualifications:
Experience coordinating cross-functional stakeholders (engineering, operations, quality)
Ability to define user stories, functional requirements and business processes
Strong skills in translating technical information into business language
Experience with testing, validation, and UAT cycles
Background in PLM, preferably Teamcenter
Experience from engineering or manufacturing environments
Familiarity with Jira, Confluence and digital thread concepts
Self-driven professional capable of working independently as a business proxy
Strong communication, facilitation, and stakeholder management skills
Experience supporting UAT, functional validation, and user adoption
Application procedure
The position is initially a consulting assignment through Skill. This means that you will be employed by Skill and carry out your assignment at Siemens Energy in Finspång.
Selection will take place on an ongoing basis, and the position may be filled before the final application deadline, so do not hesitate to submit your CV and cover letter today. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the responsible recruiter Isabella Palm at isabella.palm@skill.se
or +46 (0)11-470 53 01. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7569837-1947764". Arbetsgivare Skill Kompetenspartner AB
(org.nr 556685-8618), https://jobb.skill.se
612 40 (visa karta
)
612 40 FINSPÅNG Jobbnummer
9855787