Unreal Engine Programmer - Procedural World Systems Full Time
2024-01-17
Only taking in applications from people based in Stockholm, Sweden. We do not offer re-location.
At Metrea Simulations we are using Unreal Engine to build a military simulator targeting the professional market. One of the goals is to provide clients with an affordable, modern and realistic tool to improve training. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mbSLAK1Cm08
The Role:
Working on procedural world systems you will build solutions that allow us to display a large-scale procedural world in a realistic and performant way. That means custom systems for foliage, roads rendering, procedural buildings and many more. Our project's specifics mean that we need to work closer to the engine than in a typical Unreal Engine game and can't just use provided systems. You will have an opportunity to deep-dive into a particular problem to create things that you are proud of, while also having a stake in higher level architecture of code.
Requirements:
Understanding of C++ and software engineering in games
Willingness to learn, cooperate and solve difficult problems
Exceptional mathematics skills
Ability to build performant solutions
Good spoken and written English skills
US or EU-Citizenship
Must be located in Stockholm, Sweden.
Ideal candidate would have some of:
Professional experience as an engine programmer on a AAA title
Very good knowledge of Unreal Engine from programmer's point of view
Experience working with procedural systems
Being a flight-sim enthusiast
Having spent some time using a CPU/GPU profiler or a CPU/GPU debugger
What we offer:
Competitive salaries
30 days paid holidays from the get go
Personal Development budget
Friskvårdsbidrag (Health & Wellness benefit) for upwards 5000 sek a year.
About Us
Metrea Simulations redefines the cutting edge of flight simulation and services. Our expertise in physics, engineering and artistry allows us to leverage modern technologies in new and unprecedented ways in order to create the most realistic and immersive flight simulation training products and experiences possible. Through our technologies, customers enjoy an optimal path to efficient training, design, technology development and tactical analysis across the aviation sector. Our technology nucleus of advanced AI, flight and sensor modelling enables us to augment reality through the lens of next-generation products and services.
